XAG/USD bulls moving up against a wall of key resistance

- The soft US labour market report sealed the dollar's fate.
- XAG/USD rose from a low of $27.14 to a high near $27.68 on Friday, testing critical resistance.
Bond yields drifted lower and commodity prices rallied on Friday, along with the price of precious metals.
The Nonfarm Payrolls data showed an unemployment rate at 6.1% was another disappointment with the headline way off expectations.
As a result, the DXY was ending lower by just above 0.7% and XAG/USD rose from a low of $27.14 to a high near $27.68.
While the US data releases have mostly been fine besides Friday’s jobs report, there are signs of catch-up in the UK and eurozone which may continue to weigh on the greenback for the days ahead, benefiting the precious metals in particular.
XAG/USD technical analysis
Technically, the bullish impulse may have run out of juice considering how far it has come in just a short couple of days.
The price has met a significant daily structure at the highs which have already started to result in profit-taking.
26.65 is the prior daily highs that could well be the first port of call in a deeper correction.
However, according to the 4-hour time frame, buyers are still in town with the price recovering from a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement in the corrective lows.
Should the bulls kick into gear again in the open of the new week, considering the bullish weekly close above prior weekly closing highs, the 28.00 psychological level will be a focus.
However, there are prospects of a test of the prior highs according to the weekly W-formation.
EUR/USD: Demand for high-yielding assets likely to continue
The EUR/USD pair reached1.2171 last Friday, its highest since March 1, closing the week a few pips below such a high. Wall Street reached all-time highs, while US government bond yields plunged. EUR/USD is overbought but still has room to extend its advance.
GBP/USD: Scottish election’s result may take its toll on pound
The British Pound took advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness, and GBP/USD surged to 1.4005, retreating just modestly ahead of the close to settle around 1.3990. GBP/USD is technically bullish, could advance once above 1.4015 resistance.
Gold could target 200-day SMA
Gold extended its rally after surging above $1,800 on Thursday. During the first half of the week, the XAU/USD pair struggled to rise above $1,800 and fluctuated in a horizontal channel. The next target on the upside aligns at $1,850.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq: Can the Fed pump anymore after weak jobs report
Well, that was an interesting jobs report. Not too many people were forecasting that one. Just in case you missed it NFP were forecast to come in around the 1 million jobs gained but instead the US only added 266k.