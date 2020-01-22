WTI trades in red near $58 ahead of weekly API data

- WTI's recovery loses momentum before testing $60 handle.
- IEA forecasts a surplus of 1 million barrels per day in first half of 2020.
- Coming up: API's weekly crude oil stock report.
After closing the previous two weeks with losses and erasing more than 7% since the start of the year, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) staged a rebound at the start of the week but lost its momentum before testing the critical $60 handle on Monday.
The WTI lost 0.7% on Tuesday before continuing to push lower on Wednesday and was last seen trading near $58, down 0.35% on a daily basis.
Supply-demand dynamics continue to drive oil prices
On Tuesday, the head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos said the IEA was forecasting a surplus of 1 million barrels per day in the first half of 2020 to put pressure on crude oil prices.
On the other hand, heightened geopolitical tensions in Libya, which triggered the recovery earlier this week, seems to be limiting the losses for the time being. Commenting on this development, "recent unrest in Libya has seen the country’s National Oil Corporation declaring force majeure, production of about 700kb/d could be held up," said ANZ analysts. "Iraq is another producer vulnerable to production risk."
Later in the day, the American Petroleum Institute's weekly crude oil inventory report, which last week showed a build of 1.1 million barrels, will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|58.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.27
|Daily SMA50
|59.07
|Daily SMA100
|57.33
|Daily SMA200
|57.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.83
|Previous Daily Low
|57.7
|Previous Weekly High
|59.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.38
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover amid Trump's tariff threats
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, close to the three-week lows, as President Trump continues threatening the EU with car tariffs. Markets remain concerned about the spreading coronavirus disease.
GBP/USD tops 1.31 after upbeat UK data
GBP/USD has resumed its gains after the British CBI Trends figure beat expectations with -22 points. Markets are pricing a BOE rate cut less aggressively.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision Preview: Rewards of Economic patience
Overnight rate expected to be unchanged after rate decision. Canadian economy projected to improve following US-China trade pact. BOC has the highest base rate of the seven major central banks.
Gold reverses an early dip to $1550 area, turns flat for the day
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1550 region and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, albeit remained well below two-week highs set in the previous session.
USD/JPY rises above 110.00, potential head-and-shoulders on 1H
Risk reset in stocks is boding well for USD/JPY. The pair may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. The bulls are not out of the woods yet and a break above 110.12 is needed to invalidate lower highs setup on the hourly chart.