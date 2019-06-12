WTI technical analysis: Bears to confront multiple rest-points, oversold RSI

- The energy benchmark struggles around monthly lows.
- Multiple supports and oversold RSI can trigger a pullback
Despite declining beneath 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, WTI is taking the support of an ascending trend-line stretched since December 2018 as it trades near $51.20 while heading into Europe open on Thursday.
Not only 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December – April upside, at $51.62, a three-week-old descending resistance-line at $53.20 and current month high near $54.80 also act as near-term key resistances.
In a case where prices rise beyond $54.80, $57.30 and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) near $59.25 could flash on bulls’ radar.
Meanwhile, pair’s slip beneath $51.00 support-line needs to get validation from horizontal-line since mid-May at $50.50 and the $50.00 psychological magnet in order to decline further towards November 2018 bottom at $49.40 and a late-December top close to $47.00.
Other than the aforementioned supports, 14-day relative strength index (RSI) also moves in the oversold region and can challenge the bears.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
-
- R3 55.06
- R2 54.16
- R1 52.73
- PP 51.83
-
- S1 50.4
- S2 49.5
- S3 48.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 100-day MA support ahead of China data
EUR/USD is sitting on the 100-day moving average (MA) support of 1.1270 with investors awaiting the release of China’s industrial production and retail sales data for May. The pair closed below 1.1283 on Thursday.
GBP/USD on a back foot as traders await fresh clues from Carney's speech
With the latest political developments at the UK likely favoring a hard Brexit, investors await fresh clues from the BOE’s Carney for fresh impulse while the GBP/USD pair trades unmotivated ahead of the UK open on Friday.
USD/JPY supported by positive S&P 500 futures despite geopolitical risks
USD/JPY stands resilient and holds the downside near 108.25 region, in the face of the suspected attacks on two oil tankers that escalate US-Iran geopolitical rift, as a postive tone around the S&P 500 futures underpins.
Gold nearing the year’s high amid US-Iran rift
Safe havens including Gold are on the bids as a recent tussle between the US and Iran over 2 oil tankers’ blast in the Gulf of Oman turns serious. Traders look to China data dump for fresh impetus.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Happiness and caution
American consumer sentiment has consolidated at its best levels of the post-recession era after the volatility around the partial government shutdown in December and January.