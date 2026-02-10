Gold (XAU/USD) sticks to modest intraday losses through the first half of the European session on Tuesday, though it holds comfortably above the $5,000 psychological mark and the daily swing low. The outcome of Japan's snap election on Sunday removes political uncertainty, which, along with signs of easing tensions in the Middle East, remains supportive of the upbeat market mood. This turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the safe-haven precious metal.

Meanwhile, investors expect the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to deliver at least two 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2026. This, along with concerns about the US central bank's independence, keeps the US Dollar (USD) depressed near its lowest level in more than one week and acts as a tailwind for the non-yielding Gold. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Wednesday's release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report and the US consumer inflation figures on Friday.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold remains on the back foot as positive risk tone undermines safe-haven demand

Indirect talks between the US and Iran on the future of the latter's nuclear program ended on Friday with a broad agreement to maintain a diplomatic path. This eases concerns about a military confrontation in the Middle East, boosting investors' confidence. This remains supportive of the upbeat market mood and drives flows away from the safe-haven Gold during the Asian session on Tuesday.

Talks between the US and Iran on the future of the latter's nuclear program ended on Friday with a broad agreement to maintain a diplomatic path. Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, described the eight hours of meetings as a good start conducted in a good atmosphere. US President Donald Trump described the talks as very good and said that another meeting would be held early this week.

Meanwhile, concerns about the US Federal Reserve's independence resurfaced after Trump said on Saturday that he might sue his newly selected Fed chair nominee, Kevin Warsh, if he didn’t lower interest rates. Moreover, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent last Thursday refused to rule out the possibility of a criminal investigation of Kevin Warsh if he ends up refusing to cut interest rates.

This comes amid the growing acceptance that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs two more times this year, with the first rate cut expected in June, and drags the US Dollar to over a one-week low. This, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal and limits losses. Traders now look to this week's important US macro releases for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path.

A rather busy week kicks off with the release of the US monthly Retail Sales data, due later during the North American session this Tuesday. The focus, however, remains on the closely-watched US jobs report – popularly known as the Nonfarm Payrolls report – on Wednesday and the US consumer inflation figures on Friday. These data releases will drive the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the XAU/USD pair.

The People's Bank of China reported on Saturday that the central bank continued its gold purchases for the 15th straight month in January, highlighting steady demand amid fiscal concerns in major economies. Moreover, reports suggest that Chinese regulators have advised financial institutions to curb holdings of US Treasuries due to concern over concentration risk and market volatility.

US Dollar FAQs What is the US Dollar? The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away. How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar? The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback. What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar? In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar. What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar? Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

The overnight failure near last week's swing low warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets around the precious metal. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram stays positive but contracts, suggesting fading momentum as the MACD line holds above the signal line and above zero. The RSI at 55 (neutral) reflects balanced conditions with a mild upside tilt.

Meanwhile, the rising trend line from $4,397.52 underpins the bullish bias, offering support near $4,819.19. Should the Gold price defend the ascending support, bulls could extend the recovery, while a close beneath it would challenge the uptrend and open room for a deeper pullback toward $4,397.52.

A re-widening positive MACD histogram would strengthen buying pressure, whereas a drift back toward the zero line would flag waning demand; RSI holding above 50 would keep buyers in control, but a slide toward 45 would tilt bias back to range.

