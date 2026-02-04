WTI slides toward $63.00 as US refiners struggle to absorb Venezuelan crude

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price declines after registering nearly 3% gains in the previous session, trading around $63.50 per barrel during the early European hours on Wednesday. Crude Oil prices struggle as United States (US) Gulf Coast refiners grapple with a sharp rise in Venezuelan crude shipments following last month’s flagship $2 billion supply agreement between Caracas and Washington.

However, crude prices may extend gains from the previous session as geopolitical tensions resurface. The US reportedly downed an Iranian drone near the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, while armed boats approached a US-flagged vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, reviving supply-risk concerns.

However, US President Donald Trump emphasized that diplomatic channels remain open, with the White House confirming that US–Iran talks are still scheduled for Friday. Meanwhile, regional power the United Arab Emirates (UAE) urged Iran and the US on Tuesday to use the resumption of nuclear talks this week to defuse the standoff, which has been marked by mutual threats of air strikes. Several OPEC members, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Iraq, export most of their crude through the Strait of Hormuz, primarily to Asian markets.

Oil prices also gained support from American Petroleum Institute (API) data, which showed US crude inventories fell by 11.1 million barrels last week, the largest draw since June. Meanwhile, OPEC+ expects oil demand to gradually recover from March or April and will decide on March 1 whether to resume monthly output increases following a first-quarter pause.