WTI set to close out second successive week in the red in the $96.00s, weighed amid IEA reserve releases

- WTI is set to end lower for a second week running, with traders citing this week’s IEA reserve release announcements.
- WTI currently trades a tad lower on the day in the $96.00s after nearly hitting March lows on Thursday.
- Technical selling after breaking below a long-term pennant could see WTI test $90, but fundamentals would likely then be supportive.
Oil prices were on the back foot on Friday, with front-month WTI futures set to close out a second successive weekend in the red after coming within a whisker of hitting March lows at $93.56 on Friday. At current levels in the mid-$96.00s, WTI is down about half a buck on the day, and just shy of $3.0 on the week.
Market commentators have cited announcements throughout the week from IEA nations of crude oil reserve release plans as weighing on crude oil market sentiment. In total, 240M barrels will be released in the coming months, which strategists say eases concerns about an acute shortage of oil in the near term.
That has overshadowed geopolitical developments, which have seen the EU move to expand sanctions on Russian energy imports, though not yet place an outright ban on oil and gas imports. As political pressure in the EU on a full Russia import energy embargo build, this could present an upside risk to WTI in the coming weeks.
So could the continued lack of progress in indirect US/Iran negotiations on a return to the 2015 nuclear pact that could release as much as 1.3M barrels per day in sanctioned oil exports, as well as OPEC+ reluctance to open the taps. Strategists have argued that recent reserve release announcements make a faster pace of output hike’s from the cartel significantly less likely in the coming months.
For now, though, the sellers have the upper hand, and technicals might be playing a part. WTI broke below a key long-term pennant that had been squeezing the price action earlier in the week, with some technicians taking this as a sign that WTI will fall back towards support in the $90 area. Amid the above-mentioned ongoing risks, an even deeper pullback at this stage seems unlikely.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|96.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.21
|Daily SMA50
|98.72
|Daily SMA100
|87.32
|Daily SMA200
|80.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.15
|Previous Daily Low
|93.36
|Previous Weekly High
|111.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.94
|Previous Monthly High
|126.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|100.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds after falling below 1.0850
EUR/USD dropped to its lowest level in a month below 1.0850 on Friday but managed to stage a rebound amid week-end flows. Nevertheless, the pair is down more than 100 pips since the beginning of the week and remains on track to register its lowest weekly close since May 2020.
GBP/USD recovers from multi-month lows, holds above 1.3000
GBP/USD has extended its slide on renewed dollar strength in the early American session and touched its weakest level since November 2020. The pair, however, managed to erase a portion of its daily losses and steadied above 1.3000.
Gold climbs toward $1,940 despite rising US yields
Gold continues to trade in the upper half of its weekly range above $1,930 on Friday. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day, the risk-averse market environment is helping the yellow metal find demand.
How Dogecoin price will enter buy zone before 40% breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Gamestop continues to drop following its stock split announcement
NYSE:GME extended its decline on Thursday as the video game retailer and lead meme stock was down by nearly 10% earlier in the session. Shares of GME dropped by 4.24% and closed the trading day at $150.