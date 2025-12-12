US Dollar Index struggles above 98 as investors expect more rate cuts in 2026 than Fed

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, seems vulnerable near its fresh seven-week low of 98.13 posted on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) has come under severe pressure as traders expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates more times than what officials collectively projected in Wednesday’s policy meeting.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.76% -0.48% 0.28% -0.41% -0.41% -0.67% -1.15% EUR 0.76% 0.32% 1.10% 0.41% 0.41% 0.15% -0.34% GBP 0.48% -0.32% 0.79% 0.09% 0.08% -0.18% -0.67% JPY -0.28% -1.10% -0.79% -0.68% -0.68% -0.93% -1.40% CAD 0.41% -0.41% -0.09% 0.68% 0.00% -0.26% -0.75% AUD 0.41% -0.41% -0.08% 0.68% -0.00% -0.26% -0.75% NZD 0.67% -0.15% 0.18% 0.93% 0.26% 0.26% -0.49% CHF 1.15% 0.34% 0.67% 1.40% 0.75% 0.75% 0.49% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is a 58% chance that the Fed will cut borrowing rates atleast two times through October 2026. On the contrary, the Fed’s dot plot showed that officials see the Federal Fund Rate sliding to 3.4% by the end of 2026, suggesting that there will be one interest rate cut next year.

Meanwhile, United States (US) President Donald Trump has called the need of more interest rate cuts after the 25-basis points (bps) reduction on Wednesday. “I know there was a quarter-point reduction this past week, and the President was pleased to see that, but he thinks more should be done," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Going forward, the major trigger for the US Dollar will be the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for November, which will be released on Tuesday. On the same day, investors will also focus on the Retail Sales data for November and preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for December.

