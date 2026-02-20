WTI Price Forecast: Sits above mid-$66.00, over six-month top amid rising US-Iran tensions
- WTI consolidates its gains registered over the past two days and seems poised to climb further.
- Rising US-Iran tensions fuel fears of supply disruptions and continue to support the commodity.
- The bullish technical setup further validates the near-term positive outlook for the black liquid.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil prices reverse a modest Asian session dip to sub-$66.00 levels and climb back closer to the highest level since August 4, touched earlier this Friday. The commodity remains on track to register strong weekly gains of over a 5% and seems poised to climb further as escalating US-Iran tensions fuel fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East.
In fact, US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Thursday that it must make a deal over its nuclear program, or really bad things will happen, and set a deadline of 10 to 15 days. In response, Iran told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that it does not seek war but will not tolerate military aggression. Iran added that all bases and assets of a hostile force in the region would be legitimate targets if attacked, raising the risk of a military confrontation and a broader regional conflict.
From a technical perspective, the recent repeated rebounds from the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the overnight breakout through over a three-week-old trading range favor bullish traders. The 200-day SMA trends higher and stands at $62.24, underscoring a steady upward bias. Crude Oil Prices holdsabove this longer-term gauge, which supports buyers’ control. Dips would remain supported while the market defends the rising average.
Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line has moved above the signal line near the zero mark, hinting at an upside shift in momentum. A positive, modestly widening histogram reinforces improving buying pressure. The Relative Strength Index (14) sits at 63 (bullish) and is not overbought; a push into the 70s would strengthen the momentum backdrop, while a retreat toward 50 would temper the tone.
(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)
WTI daily chart
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Author
Haresh Menghani
FXStreet
Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.