WTI Price Analysis: Sticks to gains near daily peak, comfortably above $71.00 mark

- WTI regains positive traction, albeit remains well within the previous day’s trading range.
- The mixed technical setup warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
- The 50-day SMA hurdle is likely to act as a pivotal point and holds the key for bullish traders.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil prices build on the overnight bounce from a three-day low and gain some positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday. The commodity, for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trades around the $71.35-$71.40 region, up just over 0.70% for the day.
From a technical perspective, the recent bounce from the $67.00 mark constitutes the formation of a bullish double-bottom pattern on the daily chart. That said, oscillators on the said chart have been struggling to gain any meaningful positive traction and warrant some caution before positioning for additional gains. Hence, any subsequent move in Oil prices is likely to confront stiff resistance near the $72.00 round figure, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering rally.
The black liquid might then accelerate the momentum towards challenging the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged just above the $72.00 level. A sustained strength beyond will confirm the bullish double-bottom pattern and allow WTI Crude Oil price to reclaim the $74.00 mark. The momentum could get extended further towards the May monthly swing high, around the $74.70 area, which if cleared decisively should set the stage for a further appreciating move.
On the flip side, weakness back below the Asian session low, around the $70.80 area, could drag Crude Oil prices towards the $70.00 psychological mark. The subsequent slide will expose the $69.00 mark before the commodity eventually drops to the $68.25-$68.20 region en route to the $67.60 zone and the $67.00 strong horizontal support. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the black liquid vulnerable to sliding further.
WTI daily chart
Key levels to watch
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|70.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.96
|Daily SMA50
|73.29
|Daily SMA100
|74.55
|Daily SMA200
|78.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.35
|Previous Daily Low
|69.77
|Previous Weekly High
|72.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|66.95
|Previous Monthly High
|76.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
