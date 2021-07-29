WTI Price Analysis: Overbought RSI triggers pullback around $73.00

- WTI consolidates weekly gains near highest levels in 12 days.
- Bulls keep reigns until the quote stays beyond 200-DMA, three-week-old trend line confluence.
- Weekly support line adds to the downside filters, mid-month high lures buyers.
WTI refreshes intraday low near $73.00, down 0.15% on a day, amid Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the energy benchmark eases from the highest since July 14, probed the previous day after crossing a convergence of 200-DMA and multi-day-old resistance line, now support surrounding $72.30-25.
Given the overbought RSI conditions, the quote may witness further pullback towards $72.30-25 support but any further downside will become a concern for the oil buyers.
Even so, an ascending support line from July 22, near $71.60, offers an extra check before recalling the WTI bears targeting the $70.00 round figure and $69.70 level comprising July 22 low.
Meanwhile, fresh upside may wait for a clear break of $73.40 to aim for July 13 peak surrounding $74.90 and the $75.00 threshold.
However, any further upside won’t hesitate to challenge the monthly high near $76.40.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.90
|Today Daily Change %
|1.25%
|Today daily open
|72.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.1
|Daily SMA50
|70.61
|Daily SMA100
|66.64
|Daily SMA200
|58.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.36
|Previous Daily Low
|71.49
|Previous Weekly High
|72
|Previous Weekly Low
|64.99
|Previous Monthly High
|74.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1920 resistance confluence
EUR/USD bulls brace for breaking the immediate trading range surrounding 1.1900, also refresh the highest levels since July 06, during early Friday morning in Asia. The major currency pair stays positive for the fifth day in a row.
GBP/USD: Bulls again keep 1.4010 on radar
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3970 amid early Asian session trading on Friday, after renewing the multi-day tops the previous day. The cable pair rose past 100-DMA for the first time since June 23 on Thursday amid stronger RSI and Momentum lines.
EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1920 resistance confluence
EUR/USD bulls brace for breaking the immediate trading range surrounding 1.1900, also refresh the highest levels since July 06, during early Friday morning in Asia. The major currency pair stays positive for the fifth day in a row.
Cardano price fails to secure momentum, as 2018 high haunts ADA
Cardano price was firmly rejected at the 2018 high on July 26, emphasizing the importance of the level in securing a renewed and sustainable rally to the all-time high.
Amazon Stock Price and Forecast Q2 results mixed EPS beats but revenue misses, shares drop
Amazon (AMZN) released Q2 results after the close on Thursday. Earnings Per Share (EPS) came in at $15.12 beating the average estimate from Wall Street analysts of $12.22. Revenue came in at $113.08 billion, missing the estimate for $115.07 billion.