WTI Price Analysis: On its way to test key $64 support area

- WTI sellers remain alive and kicking as inflation fears roil markets.
- The US oil pressured by Colonial Pipeline restart news, ignores EIA data.
- Hourly chart shows a test of the key support near $64 appears inevitable.
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is extending its correction from weekly highs of $66.62, down nearly 2.5% on the day, as the $64 mark remains at risk.
At the time of writing, WTI is testing lows around $64.40, weighed down by the news that the Colonial pipeline is likely to restart its operations. Meanwhile, the turmoil in the global equities, courtesy of mounting inflation concerns, exerts additional pressure on the higher-yielding oil.
Meanwhile, markets shrug off a drawdown in the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) weekly US crude stockpiles and a sharp drop in the exports.
From a near-term technical perspective, the risks remain tilted to the downside after the price pieced through the critical 100 and 200-simple moving average (SMA) on hourly sticks.
The sell-off intensified on a break below the aforesaid support levels, which coincide at $65.15, opening floors for a test of static support at $63.90.
WTI one-hour chart
The bulls, however, could manage to defend that downside cap, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered into the oversold territory.
Any pullbacks could test the $65.15 support now resistance, above which the 50-SMA at $65.42 could be put to test.
Further up, the bearish 21-SMA at $65.64 could threaten the recovery.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|64.50
|Today Daily Change
|-1.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.87
|Today daily open
|65.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|63.77
|Daily SMA50
|62.57
|Daily SMA100
|58.56
|Daily SMA200
|50.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|66.63
|Previous Daily Low
|64.97
|Previous Weekly High
|66.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|62.88
|Previous Monthly High
|65.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|65.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|64.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|63.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|66.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|67.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as US dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2100, paring back gains amid resurgent US dollar's demand, as the market mood remains sour. Mounting inflation concerns after the US CPI surprises continue to weigh on the risk appetite. US data awaited.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, upside seems limited
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus.
Tesla ditches Bitcoin as payment but may accept Dogecoin instead
Dogecoin price plunged by over 25% in the past 24 hours, reaching a low of $0.38. DOGE fell in tandem with the rest of the crypto market following Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla is suspending vehicle purchases using Bitcoin.
Inflation angst roils markets
On Wednesday, the Dow fell 1.99% to register its largest single-day loss since January, wiping out all of its month-to-date gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by more than two percent respectively.