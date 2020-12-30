WTI Price Analysis: Keeps bounce off 200-HMA despite downbeat Baker Hughes report

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI keeps upside break of 100-HMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
  • Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count grew 267 during the latest weekly release of 2020 versus 264 previous count.
  • Two US B52 bombers head to the Middle East to warn Iran.
  • Two-week-old falling trend line on bulls’ radars, sellers have multiple barriers around 47.50/60.

WTI settles around $48.40 by the end of Wednesday’s trading. In doing so, the energy benchmark rose for the second consecutive day while paying a little heed to the weekly rig count data from the US.

Recently, Fox News came out with the update suggesting two B52 bombers heading towards the Middle East amid intensifying tension between America and Iran.

That said, the oil prices earlier cheered higher than previous and expected inventory data to stay positive beyond $48.00.

Technically, the commodity’s ability to stay beyond 100-HMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 18-23 downside favor the bulls to eye a falling trend line from December 18, currently around $48.77.

It should, however, be noted that the multi-month high near $49.45 and the $50.00 will lure the energy bulls during the quote’s sustained run-up past-$48.77.

Meanwhile, a downside break of a confluence including 100-HMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near $48.20 offers immediate strong support ahead of the 200-HMA level of $47.97.

Also likely to challenge the oil sellers are multiple highs and lows marked after December 22 around $47.60/50.

WTI hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 48.36
Today Daily Change 0.31
Today Daily Change % 0.65%
Today daily open 48.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 47.21
Daily SMA50 43.44
Daily SMA100 42.1
Daily SMA200 37.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 48.4
Previous Daily Low 47.69
Previous Weekly High 49.26
Previous Weekly Low 46.19
Previous Monthly High 46.31
Previous Monthly Low 33.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 48.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 47.96
Daily Pivot Point S1 47.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 47.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 46.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 48.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 48.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 49.12

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

