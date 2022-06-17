- WTI extends recovery from weekly low as triangle’s support, 200-SMA defend bulls.
- MACD, RSI adds strength to the upside bias but bulls need validation from $118.00.
- Bears have a bumpy road to travel before retaking control.
WTI remains on the front foot heading into Friday’s European session, after bouncing off a two-week low the previous day. That said, the black gold picks up bids around $114.64, up 0.13% by the press time.
The oil benchmark refreshed its weekly low the previous day before recovering from the 200-SMA. In doing so, the commodity prices also rebounded from the early June levels.
Thursday’s U-turn could be joined with the quote’s gradual easing since June 08 to portray a short-term descending triangle bullish chart pattern.
In addition to the chart pattern and the recovery from 200-SMA, steady RSI and impending bull-cross on the MACD also keep buyers hopeful.
It’s worth noting, however, that the WTI needs to cross the triangle’s upper line, around $118.00 by the press time, to convince the bulls to challenge the monthly top near $121.35.
Failing to do so can again drag it back to the 200-SMA level of $111.65.
Should the quote drops below $111.65, the lower-end of the stated triangle, near $110.00, could lure the WTI sellers.
Following that, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of the May-June downturn and mid-May swing low, respectively around $106.50 and $103.00 may entertain the energy benchmark ahead of highlighting the $100.00 psychological magnet.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|114.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.11
|Daily SMA50
|108.27
|Daily SMA100
|103.39
|Daily SMA200
|90.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.57
|Previous Daily Low
|110.34
|Previous Weekly High
|121.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|115.69
|Previous Monthly High
|118.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|112.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|111.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|116.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|118.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD skids towards 1.0500 ahead of Eurozone inflation and Fed Powell
EUR/USD is heading closer towards 1.0500, as the US dollar holds onto its renewed upside amid a cautious market mood. The central bank divergence theme and fragmentations risks undermine the euro. EU's final inflation and Powell in focus.
USD/JPY remains volatile around 134.00 on BOJ's Kuroda
USD/JPY is keeping its range around 134.00, having witnessed a volatile Asian session amid the dovish rhetoric from the Bank of Japan. BOJ Governor Kuroda talks up easy monetary policy view. The US dollar rebounds alongside yields ahead of Powell.
Gold could retest $1,858 as yields sell-off resumes
Gold Price bears take a breather at the resistance turned support at $1,842. USD cheers cautious markets but falling yields lend support to XAUUSD. Bulls keep eyes on $1,857 so long as 200 DMA guards the downside.
TRON price approaches dangerously close to triggering a massive nosedive
TRON price seems to be consolidating after rallying exponentially since March 2020. This massive coiling up at the top seems to have formed a bearish pattern that indicates a correction is due for TRX.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!