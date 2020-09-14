WTI Price Analysis: Breaks short-term resistance on Iran’s rumored avenge for Soleimani

- WTI takes the bids after clearing a descending trend line from last Tuesday.
- Monthly resistance line, 50-bar SMA questions the bulls going forward.
- Iran is understood to be plotting against the US Ambassador for South Africa.
Politico’s headlines suggesting Iran’s plan to avenge the death of Qassem Soleimani triggers WTI’s run-up towards $38.00, currently up 0.62% on a day near $37.85 during early Monday.
Read: Officials: Iran weighs plot to kill US ambassador to South Africa – POLITICO
With the fundamentals taking clues from technical support, oil prices are likely to remain on the front foot. The up-moves also gain the backing of RSI conditions that slopes upward from the oversold conditions.
Hence, a descending trend line from September 02 and 50-bar SMA, respectively around $38.15 and $39.25, are popping up on the buyers’ radar.
Should the commodity manages to cross $39.25, the $40.00 threshold and September 03 low near $40.45 will return to the charts.
Meanwhile, the black gold’s downside break of the $37.55, the previous resistance line from September 08, can recall $37.00 before challenging the monthly low near $36.40.
If at all the bears sneak in around $36.40, the mid-June bottom surrounding $34.60 will become their favorite.
WTI four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|37.85
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61%
|Today daily open
|37.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|41.41
|Daily SMA50
|41.34
|Daily SMA100
|37.14
|Daily SMA200
|41.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|38.06
|Previous Daily Low
|36.96
|Previous Weekly High
|39.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|36.43
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|37.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|37.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|37.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|36.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|35.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|38.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|38.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|39.24
