WTI Price Analysis: Breaks short-term resistance on Iran’s rumored avenge for Soleimani

WTI takes the bids after clearing a descending trend line from last Tuesday.

Monthly resistance line, 50-bar SMA questions the bulls going forward.

Iran is understood to be plotting against the US Ambassador for South Africa.

Politico’s headlines suggesting Iran’s plan to avenge the death of Qassem Soleimani triggers WTI’s run-up towards $38.00, currently up 0.62% on a day near $37.85 during early Monday.

Read: Officials: Iran weighs plot to kill US ambassador to South Africa – POLITICO

With the fundamentals taking clues from technical support, oil prices are likely to remain on the front foot. The up-moves also gain the backing of RSI conditions that slopes upward from the oversold conditions.

Hence, a descending trend line from September 02 and 50-bar SMA, respectively around $38.15 and $39.25, are popping up on the buyers’ radar.

Should the commodity manages to cross $39.25, the $40.00 threshold and September 03 low near $40.45 will return to the charts.

Meanwhile, the black gold’s downside break of the $37.55, the previous resistance line from September 08, can recall $37.00 before challenging the monthly low near $36.40.

If at all the bears sneak in around $36.40, the mid-June bottom surrounding $34.60 will become their favorite.

WTI four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected