- WTI bears take control in Asia and eyes are on the further downside.
- The daily dynamic support is in focus as bears move towards $100 the figure.
The price of oil is a focus considering the sudden drop in the Asian session: US Pres. Biden team weighs a massive oil release to combat inflation, oil heavily offered
The following illustrates a bearish bias as the price falls below critical supports.
WTI hourly chart
The hourly chart is seeing the price drop below the support line which is now the counter trendline and would be expected to resistance attempts back to the upside. This leaves the focus on a break of $100bbls for the sessions ahead, as illustrated on the daily chart below:
WTI daily chart
The bears are in control as the price is rejected from the golden 61.8% ratio and embarks on a test of the dynamic daily trendline support. A break there opens risk to the prior daily lows near to $95 figure and slightly beyond, $92.40.
Further ahead, however, the monthly candle is drawing to a bullish close. If the wick remains as long as it is, then there could be prospects of a move higher next month as the correction reverses:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
