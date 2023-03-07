- WTI drops more than 4% or more than $3.00 pb on Tuesday.
- Powell opened the door for faster rate hikes and higher terminal rates.
- China’s reopening put a lid on WTI’s fall, at around the 20-day EMA at $77.21.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) collapsed 4% on Tuesday, following hawkish remarks by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell at an appearance in the US Senate. The US Dollar (USD) rose, and US Treasury bond yields, mainly 2s, reached the 5% threshold. At the time of typing, WTI is exchanging hands at $77.17 PB.
WTI dropped on Fed Powell’s remarks, though it was capped by future demand
Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chair, said the Fed needs to increase rates above previous forecasts. Powell added that the US central bank would be ready to hike rates in large increments if upcoming data was solid.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge for the buck’s value vs. six currencies, advances more than 1%, at 105.597, a headwind for the US Dollar denominated commodity.
Oil prices tumbled earlier on China’s data, with Exports shrinking 6.8% YoY, lower than the previous reading. Imports were 10.2% weaker, worst than December figures at 7.5%, less than a year earlier.
However, WTI’s fall was capped by speculations of an oil shortage. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), US crude production and demand will increase in 2023 as Chinese travel drives consumption.
WIT Technical levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.28
|Today Daily Change
|-3.38
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.19
|Today daily open
|80.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.76
|Daily SMA50
|78.05
|Daily SMA100
|79.74
|Daily SMA200
|87.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.68
|Previous Daily Low
|78.4
|Previous Weekly High
|79.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.05
|Previous Monthly High
|80.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
