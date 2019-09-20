WTI outlook remains volatile on question marks over Saudi production

- West Texas Intermediate prices were trading -0.22% lower in the Wall Street close.
- West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery lost by 4 cents, or 0.07%, to finish at $58.09.
- Can Saudi production be restored?
West Texas Intermediate prices were trading -0.22% lower in the Wall Street close having edged lower from a high of $59.23 to a low of $59.97 while futures registered a sharp gain for the week, 6% higher and considerably higher on the attacks on Saudi Arabian production facilities last weekend which put into question how much spare capacity there will be left in the oil market leading to the biggest weekly gain in 3 months.
As for futures, West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery lost by 4 cents, or 0.07%, to finish at $58.09 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract logged a 5.9% weekly advance, which was the biggest for the U.S. benchmark since the week ended June 21.
Saudis revealed the extent of damages
Oil eased back from the opening highs for the week through the 63 handle on the sentiment that Saudi production would be back to full capacity by the end of this month, according to official announcements made very early on after the first report of the weekend attacks. However, Saudis then revealed the extent of damages and the market now questions how quickly production can, indeed, be restored which will make for a volatile time ahead.
"In that context, energy market participants are anxiously awaiting an announcement from the Saudis on the geographic location of the cruise missiles launches which targeted the nerve center of the Kingdom's energy complex, along with any details about Pompeo's coalition response, which they hope will be peaceful,"
analysts at TD Securities explained:
"That being said, we think crude oil is not ripe for unconditional love, and suspect that WTI prices ranging in the $58-60/bbl region seem appropriate for now. On the CTA front, trend followers are set to ramp up selling below $59.30/bbl, while in contrast, CTAs could cover shorts above $64.14/bbl."
WTI levels
The price dropped back from the 127.20% Fibonacci extension of the July swing highs to Aug swing lows and remains on the 58 handle, for the most part, rejected on attempts beyond the 59 handle. A break to the downside will open prospects for the 61.8% Fibo and Aug resistance just below the 57 handle. On a re-escalation of fundamentals, the April highs at 66.58 will be a key target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling to hold onto 1.10 as USD gains ground
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.10, as the US dollar gradually advances. Two White House advisers expressed contradicting accounts of US-Sino trade talks, causing confusion. Germany refrained from adding fiscal stimulus.
GBP/USD trades around 1.25 as EU pours cold water on Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.25, off the two-month highs of 1.2582 as EU officials cast doubts about the seriousness of the new UK proposals on Brexit.
USD/JPY drops to one-week lows on trade war headlines
The USD/JPY fell during the American session following reports that the Montana Farm Bureau said China's delegation has canceled a planned trip to view US agriculture.
Gold climbs further beyond $1500 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ethereum points to the Moon as Bitcoin takes a break
ETH/USD exceeds $220 and is bidding to lead the market. Bitcoin sets a bear trap and recaptures $10,000. XRP stalls between technical levels and fails to consolidate $0.30.