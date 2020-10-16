WTI oil ticks down from session highs at $40.90 after Baker Hughes data

-
- WTI futures pull back from session highs near $41 after the release of the Baker Hughes report.
- US oil rights increase for the fifth consecutive week.
- Crude prices remain steady at around $40.
Front-month WTI futures ae ticking down from session highs $40.90 after Baker Hughes reported the fifth consecutive increase in oil rigs. The US benchmark oil price had bounced up from session lows at $40.04 to erase previous losses.
US oil rigs post their biggest jump since January
US drillers have added 12 new oil rigs in the week of October 16, increasing the total oil rig count to 205, to register the largest increment since January, according to the latest report by Baker Hughes.
Oil and gas rigs have increased for the fifth consecutive week in the US, which according to analysts cited by Reuters, shows that the price of oil, steady around $40 for the last months, is encouraging drillers to return to the wellpad.
From a technical point of view, WTI futures remain capped below $41 area (session highs), with next resistance levels at $41.45 (September 18, October 9 highs) ahead of August highs at $43.70. On the downside, the 100-day SMA at 40.00 might offer support, and below here, 39.15 (October 12 low) and the 200-day SMA at 38.00 area.
Technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|41.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|41.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.06
|Daily SMA50
|40.82
|Daily SMA100
|40.25
|Daily SMA200
|38.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|41.56
|Previous Daily Low
|39.51
|Previous Weekly High
|41.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.13
|Previous Monthly High
|43.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|36.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|38.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|37.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|42.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
