WTI Oil recovers as Iran tensions ease, supply glut limits upside
- Oil prices rebound after two sessions of losses, supported by a temporary easing of geopolitical fears surrounding Iran.
- Concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Middle East have receded, though they have not disappeared entirely.
- Expectations of a global supply glut continue to cap the upside potential in the Oil market.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil trades around $59.80 per barrel on Friday at the time of writing, up 1.60% on the day. The Crude Oil is recovering part of the ground lost over the previous two sessions as investors reassess geopolitical risks in the Middle East following more cautious remarks from the White House regarding Iran.
US President Donald Trump said he had stepped back from the threat of military action after receiving assurances that no further executions would take place and that violence would subside. According to several sources cited by Reuters, Israel and other regional allies also urged Washington to delay any intervention, fearing retaliation that could destabilize the region. These developments have helped reduce, at least in the near term, the geopolitical risk premium embedded in Oil prices.
This improvement in sentiment comes after markets had feared a rapid escalation that could disrupt Iranian Oil production or affect key shipping routes in the Gulf. Iran remains a major player within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and any significant interruption to its supply would have immediate repercussions on the global market balance. However, several analysts note that geopolitical risks have not fully disappeared, keeping investors on alert.
Despite this geopolitical support, market fundamentals continue to weigh on the medium-term outlook for WTI US Oil. Many analysts maintain a cautious, or even bearish, stance due to expectations of ample supply in 2026, despite earlier OPEC projections pointing to a more balanced market. Recent data on US crude inventories have also revived concerns about oversupply, against a backdrop of demand that is still seen as fragile.
From a structural perspective, Shell released its Energy Security Scenarios 2026 report on Thursday, outlining a bullish long-term outlook for global energy demand. According to the report, primary energy needs could be significantly higher by 2050, supporting Oil growth over the long run, Reuters reported. This long-term view, however, contrasts with short-term sentiment dominated by oversupply dynamics.
In addition, Reuters reported that the United States seized another Venezuela-linked Oil tanker in the Caribbean, bringing the total number of vessels targeted under US sanctions on Venezuelan Oil to six. The move came ahead of a scheduled meeting between Donald Trump and opposition leader María Corina Machado, highlighting Washington’s continued enforcement of sanctions, although the immediate impact on global supply remains limited.
Overall, the current rebound in WTI US Oil mainly reflects temporary relief on the geopolitical front, while concerns over global supply and demand conditions continue to restrain the prospects for a more sustained upside move.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Author
Ghiles Guezout
FXStreet
Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.