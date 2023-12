WTI rises near $75.50 on dovish Fed outlook, Maersk, CMA CGM return to Red Sea

Market participants will likely closely monitor the US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock data for the week ending on December 22 on Wednesday. Following that, on Thursday, attention will shift to the release of the EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change, providing insights into the inventory levels. Finally, on Friday, the Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count will be released, offering information on the number of active oil rigs, which can indicate trends in oil exploration and production.

The United States (US) has completed contracts to acquire three million barrels of oil, aiming to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). This move comes after the largest sale in the history of the SPR last year. The US Department of Energy announced this development on Tuesday, signaling a strategic effort to bolster the country's reserves and address energy security concerns.

Despite ongoing attacks and escalating tensions in the Middle East, there's a possibility that oil prices could face constraints. Major shipping firms, including Maersk and CMA CGM, have begun returning to the Red Sea following the deployment of a multinational task force in the region. The decision of Hapag-Lloyd regarding the resumption of shipments is anticipated on Wednesday. The return of these shipping giants to the Red Sea suggests a cautious normalization despite the persisting security concerns in the region.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price trades higher around $75.50 per barrel during the Asian session on Wednesday. The increase in Crude oil prices is partially attributed to optimism surrounding potential US interest rate cuts, which could stimulate economic growth and increase fuel demand.

