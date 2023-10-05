WTI holds below $84.00 after the biggest sell-off in a year, OPEC leaves policy unchanged

Kuwait's oil minister Saad Al Barrak stated on Wednesday that oil markets are heading in the right way by balancing supply and demand, while Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak also said joint supply cuts by Russia and Saudi Arabia have helped to balance oil markets. Apart from this, oil traders turn cautious amid the higher-for-longer US rate narrative. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is likely to raise interest rates one more time this year. This, in turn, exerts some selling pressure on WTI prices. It's worth noting that higher interest rates raise borrowing costs, which can slow the economy and diminish oil demand. Oil traders will monitor the weekly Jobless Claims report due on Thursday. The attention will shift to the US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday. The US economy is expected to create 170,000 jobs in September. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the WTI prices.

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $83.50 so far on Thursday. WTI trades in negative territory for the third consecutive week and hits the lowest level in two months as investors are concerned about the oil demand outlook . According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday, the weekly US crude oil inventories fell 2.224M barrels for the week ending September 29 from the previous reading of 2.17M barrels drop. The market consensus expected a 0.446 million-barrel decline. During the same period, API reported that crude oil stockpiles declined by 4.21M barrels compared to an increase of 1.586M in the previous week. At the OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) online meeting on Wednesday, the group maintained the output policy unchanged. OPEC and its allies reiterated the joint Saudi-Russian vow to continue its voluntary supply cut of at least 1.3M barrels a day from the two nations' daily output through the end of the year.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.