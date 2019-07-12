WTI fails another run towards $ 61, focus on US rigs data

- Firmer amid Gulf of Mexico hurricane risks, persistent USD weakness and Middle East tensions.
- Focus on geopolitical development ahead of US PPI and rigs count data.
WTI (futures on Nymex) stalled its gradual rise towards the 61 handle, as it awaits fresh catalysts for the next push higher. The bulls appear to gather pace for a sustained break above the 61.00 barrier, in a bid to renew the highest level in seven weeks.
Despite the latest leg down, the sentiment around the black gold continues to remain underpinned by looming supply disruption risks amid a potential hurricane and escalating Middle East tensions.
The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned earlier today that a tropical Gulf of Mexico storm Barry could become a hurricane on late Friday. In the face of the hurricane risks, oil companies in the Gulf of Mexico had cut more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of output or 53% of the region’s production, Reuters reports.
Adding to the bullish tone, Middle East tensions mount after Iran Iran’s attempted to block a British-owned tanker earlier this week. Meanwhile, the US-Iran rift over the tankers attack also continue to remain oil supportive.
Further, ongoing broad US dollar weakness combined with declining US crude inventories keep the prices steady near multi-week tops. A weaker US dollar makes the USD-denominated oil cheaper for foreign buyers. The greenback remains on the back foot amid increased Fed rate cut expectations following dovish Fed Chair Powell’s testimony.
Looking ahead, markets await the US rigs count data for fresh trading impetus, as they keep an eye on the hurricane threat.
Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|60.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|60.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.31
|Daily SMA50
|57.92
|Daily SMA100
|59.36
|Daily SMA200
|57.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|60.99
|Previous Daily Low
|60.2
|Previous Weekly High
|60.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|56.1
|Previous Monthly High
|59.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|60.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|59.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|59.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
