WTI extends its upside around $77.50 on the hope for OPEC supply cuts

Oil traders will monitor the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes on Tuesday, which might offer hints regarding future policy rate direction. Additionally, the US crude oil inventory data, including API Weekly Crude Oil Stock and EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change for the week ending November 17, will be released on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around WTI prices.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is planning to extend oil production cuts by 1 million barrels a day through next year, while OPEC+ considers additional cuts in response to declining prices and rising tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict. If additional cuts are agreed upon, this could boost WTI prices in the near term. On the other hand, the concern about a slowing global economy outweighed the prospect of deepening supply cuts by OPEC and its allies, such as Saudi Arabia and Russia. The Conference Board revealed on Monday that the US leading indicator for October fell 0.8% MoM from a 0.7% MoM drop in September. The report suggested that elevated inflation, high interest rates, and contracting consumer spending would push the US economy into a very short recession. This, in turn, might cap the upside of WTI prices.

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $77.50 so far on Tuesday. WTI prices extend their upside amid the expectation that OPEC+ is likely to announce further supply cuts following a meeting early next week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.