- Oil prices have dropped to near a two-week low at $84.75 amid multiple headwinds.
- Build-up of oil inventories, recovery in the DXY, and inflation risks to the US economy add volatility to oil prices.
- IEA head slammed OPEC+ for oil supply cuts as it may worsen the developing nations’ situation.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have plunged more than 3% to near two-week low at around $84.75 amid a build-up of oil inventories last week, and rising odds for the higher peak of Federal Reserve (Fed)’s terminal rate. The oil prices nosedived after surrendering the psychological support of $90.00 as oil demand is facing multiple headwinds.
On Wednesday, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a build-up of oil inventories by 3.925 million barrels for the week ending November 4. The addition of oil stockpiles weighed significant pressure on oil prices.
Apart from that, raising fears of an economic downturn in the US economy is also dampening the market mood. Richmond Federal Reserve (Fed) President Thomas Barkin on Wednesday cited that Fed’s fight against inflation may lead to a downturn in the US economy but that is a risk that the Fed will have to take, reported Reuters.
A sheer recovery in the US dollar index (DXY) also impacted the oil prices. The DXY recovered sharply as odds for higher Fed’s peak rate accelerated. Economists at ABN AMRO predicted that the Fed will shift its peak higher than the projected terminal rate to 5% (with a 25 bps rate hike in the first two monetary policies in CY2023 after a 50 bps rate hike in December). Going forward, a higher release of US inflation will strengthen the DXY and may escalate selling pressure for oil.
For OPEC+’s production cut decision, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol slammed the oil cartel’s decision to cut oil production as it might worsen the outlook for developing countries that are sliding towards recession, reported Bloomberg. He further added that the move is fueling inflation, especially in developing countries, and may require a “rethink,”
In China, a postponement in the reopening of the economy is also adding to the sell-side filters for the oil prices. Expectations of weak oil demand in the coming months due to a continuation of the no-tolerance Covid-19 approach are supporting oil bears.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|85.09
|Today Daily Change
|-3.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.87
|Today daily open
|88.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|86.77
|Daily SMA50
|85.6
|Daily SMA100
|90.88
|Daily SMA200
|97.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.4
|Previous Daily Low
|88.01
|Previous Weekly High
|92.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.78
|Previous Monthly High
|92.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|87.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|85.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD struggles to defend 0.6400, Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations, US CPI eyed
AUDUSD bears pressure the quote to revisit 0.6400, despite the latest inaction around 0.6420, amid lackluster markets. In doing so, the Aussie pair extends the previous day’s losses, the biggest in one month, during the early hours of the key Thursday.
EURUSD: Bulls and bears about to go head to head
The euro was hit hard on Wednesday and is trying to correct on Thursday, although is facing a robust US Dollar as traders braced for any upside surprise in the upcoming US Consumer Price Index report. US yields and the greenback rallied on a soft US Treasury auction.
Gold grinds higher past $1,700 inside weekly bullish channel, US inflation eyed
Gold price XAUUSD picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s pullback from a one-month high, mildly bid near $1,707 as traders await the key US inflation data on early Thursday. The precious metal justifies downbeat forecasts for the US CPI while also cheering the cautious optimism in the market.
Bitcoin falls to 2020 trading levels at $15,600!
Bitcoin price free falls, bringing the market value down by 25% on the month at $21,000 as the bears have forged a weekend sell-off. $679 million worth of longs have been liquidated in the last 24 hours. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above.
Is the US Dollar still a buy ahead of US CPI
So many factors are affecting the currency markets right now that it can be hard to get your head around them all. Activity is definitely centered on the US. Last week, we had the US Fed’s interest rate decision and US NFP which is still lingering in the minds of traders.