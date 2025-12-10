West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $58.20 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The WTI price declines as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens following stronger job openings data from the United States (US), while Iraq resumed crude flow from Lukoil's West Qurna oil fields. Traders brace for the release of the Energy Information Administration (EIA) crude oil stockpiles report later on Wednesday.

The number of job openings on the last business day of September arrived at 7.658 million, while for October it rose to 7.67 million, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported in the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Tuesday. Both readings came in stronger than the market expectations and underscored a still resilient labor market. This, in turn, lifts the Greenback and weighs on the USD-denominated commodity price.

After a weekend shutdown due to a pipeline leakage, crude flow from Russian oil major Lukoil's West Qurna-2 storage tanks resumed toward the major Tuba depots. The field, which produces over 460,000 barrels per day, accounts for about 0.5% of the world's oil supply and 9% of total output in Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, a larger-than-expected draw in US crude oil stockpiles might help limit the WTI’s losses. Data released by the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday showed that crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending December 5 fell by 4.8 million barrels compared to a decline of 2.48 million barrels in the previous week. The market consensus was for a decrease of 1.7 million barrels in the reported period. Crude oil inventories in the US are so far showing a net increase of just 121,000 barrels for the year, according to Oilprice calculations of API data.