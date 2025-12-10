TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD flat lines below 0.5800, close to one-month top ahead of China inflation data

  • NZD/USD enters a bullish consolidation phase on Wednesday ahead of the FOMC rate decision.
  • The divergent Fed-RBNZ policy outlooks continue to support spot prices and limit the downside.
  • China’s inflation figures could provide some impetus ahead of the key central bank event risk.
NZD/USD flat lines below 0.5800, close to one-month top ahead of China inflation data
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The NZD/USD pair holds steady during the Asian session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's modest pullback from the 0.5800 neighborhood, or its highest level since late October. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.5780-0.5775 region, nearly unchanged for the day, as traders opt to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting before placing fresh bets.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce its policy decision later today and is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps). Meanwhile, the market focus will remain glued to updated economic projections, including the so-called dot plot, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments during the post-meeting press conference. Investors will look for more cues about the Fed's future rate-cut path, which, in turn, will influence the near-term US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the NZD/USD pair.

Heading into the key central bank event risk, some repositioning trade assists the USD to preserve its recent recovery gains from the lowest level since late October, touched last Friday, and acts as a headwind for spot prices. However, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) hawkish outlook on the future policy path might continue to underpin the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and favor the NZD/USD bulls. In fact, the RBNZ signaled an end to its easing cycle after lowering its policy rate by 25 bps, to the lowest level in more than three years, in November.

Traders now look to the release of the latest inflation figures from China, which will drive demand for antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi, and produce short-term trading opportunities. Nevertheless, the aforementioned supportive fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the NZD/USD pair remains to the upside. Hence, any corrective pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to be limited.

Economic Indicator

Consumer Price Index (YoY)

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China on a monthly basis, measures changes in the price level of consumer goods and services purchased by residents. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Renminbi (CNY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Wed Dec 10, 2025 01:30

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 0.7%

Previous: 0.2%

Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces the next support around 1.1600

EUR/USD faces the next support around 1.1600

EUR/USD comes under pressure and retreats for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday, coming closer to the key 1.1600 neighbourhood amid a decent rebound in the US Dollar ahead of the largely expected 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

GBP/USD extends mean reversion as investors brace for Fed

GBP/USD extends mean reversion as investors brace for Fed

GBP/USD eased back toward the midrange on Tuesday, shedding around one-fifth of one percent after facing an intraday technical rejection from the 1.3350 level. Price action has slumped back into the 1.3300 handle and is holding just north of the long-term 200-day Exponential Moving Average near 1.3250 as markets hunker down for the last Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision of 2025.

Gold declines to near $4,200 as traders await hawkish cut from Fed

Gold declines to near $4,200 as traders await hawkish cut from Fed

Gold price trades in negative territory near $4,210 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The precious metal edges lower as traders expect the Federal Open Market Committee to take a hawkish approach to future easing of monetary policy at its upcoming policy meeting on Wednesday. 

Ethereum: Whales accumulate ETH ahead of Fed meeting

Ethereum: Whales accumulate ETH ahead of Fed meeting

Ethereum is up 6% on Tuesday following increased whale buying activity and President Donald Trump's remarks concerning the next Federal Reserve Chair.

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

The global and European economies have been resilient in recent years even accounting for the modest global slowdown of 2025. But risks for the recovery are rising, underscoring a negative medium-run global macro and credit outlook.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Bitcoin is trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader crypto market. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are paring losses, holding above key support levels.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers