US Dollar Index flat lines above 99.00 ahead of Fed rate decision

The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a flat note near 99.20 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of a key US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy decision later on Wednesday.

The US Labor Department’s JOLTS report showed on Tuesday that job openings rose to 7.67 million in October, beating forecasts of 7.20 million. This report indicated a strong labor market, which could weigh on rate cut expectations and lift the DXY. Traders are currently pricing in nearly an 87.4% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate reduction at the December meeting, declining by 2% after the latest stronger jobs report.

Traders will also closely monitor Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference after the policy meeting. Analysts believe Powell will likely suggest a higher bar for future rate cuts, possibly hinting at a pause after this move. “The likeliest outcome is a kind of hawkish cut where they cut, but the statement and the press conference suggesting that they may be done cutting for now,” said Bill English, the Fed’s former director of monetary affairs and now a Yale professor.

On the other hand, the prospect of White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett taking over as Fed Chair might cap the upside for the US Dollar. US President Donald Trump said that he plans to announce his choice to succeed Jerome Powell as head of the Fed early next year. Kevin Hassett has emerged as the frontrunner to be the next Fed chair, which might drag the USD lower, as analysts believe that Hassett is expected to push for more rate cuts.