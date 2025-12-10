TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

US Dollar Index flat lines above 99.00 ahead of Fed rate decision

  • US Dollar Index holds steady around 99.20 in Wednesday’s Asian session.
  • The Fed rate decision will take center stage on Wednesday, with a 25 bps rate cut widely anticipated.
  • Markets expect Kevin Hassett to be named the next Fed Chair. 
US Dollar Index flat lines above 99.00 ahead of Fed rate decision
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a flat note near 99.20 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of a key US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy decision later on Wednesday. 

The US Labor Department’s JOLTS report showed on Tuesday that job openings rose to 7.67 million in October, beating forecasts of 7.20 million. This report indicated a strong labor market, which could weigh on rate cut expectations and lift the DXY. Traders are currently pricing in nearly an 87.4% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate reduction at the December meeting, declining by 2% after the latest stronger jobs report.

Traders will also closely monitor Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference after the policy meeting. Analysts believe Powell will likely suggest a higher bar for future rate cuts, possibly hinting at a pause after this move. “The likeliest outcome is a kind of hawkish cut where they cut, but the statement and the press conference suggesting that they may be done cutting for now,” said Bill English, the Fed’s former director of monetary affairs and now a Yale professor.

On the other hand, the prospect of White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett taking over as Fed Chair might cap the upside for the US Dollar. US President Donald Trump said that he plans to announce his choice to succeed Jerome Powell as head of the Fed early next year. Kevin Hassett has emerged as the frontrunner to be the next Fed chair, which might drag the USD lower, as analysts believe that Hassett is expected to push for more rate cuts.

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces the next support around 1.1600

EUR/USD faces the next support around 1.1600

EUR/USD comes under pressure and retreats for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday, coming closer to the key 1.1600 neighbourhood amid a decent rebound in the US Dollar ahead of the largely expected 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

GBP/USD extends mean reversion as investors brace for Fed

GBP/USD extends mean reversion as investors brace for Fed

GBP/USD eased back toward the midrange on Tuesday, shedding around one-fifth of one percent after facing an intraday technical rejection from the 1.3350 level. Price action has slumped back into the 1.3300 handle and is holding just north of the long-term 200-day Exponential Moving Average near 1.3250 as markets hunker down for the last Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision of 2025.

Gold defends $4,200 in Asia as traders gear up for the Fed

Gold defends $4,200 in Asia as traders gear up for the Fed

Gold price bounces off $4,200 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The precious metal finds fresh demand as traders seek safety ahead of the Fed verdict, with a 25 bps rate cut fully priced in. However, a hawkish stance on future monetary policy outlook cannot be ruled out. 

Ethereum: Whales accumulate ETH ahead of Fed meeting

Ethereum: Whales accumulate ETH ahead of Fed meeting

Ethereum is up 6% on Tuesday following increased whale buying activity and President Donald Trump's remarks concerning the next Federal Reserve Chair.

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

The global and European economies have been resilient in recent years even accounting for the modest global slowdown of 2025. But risks for the recovery are rising, underscoring a negative medium-run global macro and credit outlook.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Bitcoin is trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader crypto market. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are paring losses, holding above key support levels.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers