Japan’s Takaichi says closely watching market moves

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Wednesday that it’s important for currencies to move in a stable manner and reflect fundamentals. Takaichi added that the government will take appropriate action against excessive and disorderly moves.

Key quotes

Market reaction

The USD/JPY pair is losing 0.15% on the day to trade at 156.65 at the press time.