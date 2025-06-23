WTI Crude Oil plunges as Iran reportedly fires missiles at US bases in Qatar

- Iran reportedly launched missiles toward US bases in Qatar, escalating regional tensions.
- WTI Crude surged to $76.74 but reversed sharply as traders booked profits and supply disruptions failed to materialize.
- The focus shifts to key support near $70.00 with technical momentum turning lower.
WTI Crude Oil saw sharp intraday volatility on Monday, jumping to its highest level since January before reversing all its gains. Prices initially rallied to $76.74 after Axios reported that Iran had launched six missiles at US military bases in Qatar, raising fears of a broader conflict in the Gulf.
The move was driven by immediate concern that escalating hostilities could threaten Oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical route for around 20% of global crude flows. Market reaction was swift, with traders rushing into long positions during the early US session.
But as the session progressed, the narrative shifted. With no confirmed damage or escalation beyond the initial missile launch, market participants began to reassess the situation. Profit-taking ensued, and WTI retreated sharply below key support levels to settle near $70.80, a decline of nearly 5% from its peak.
Iran’s latest military move comes after a weekend of heightened tensions following airstrikes on its nuclear facilities by US forces. Monday’s missile launch targeting US bases represents a significant escalation, but so far, the fallout appears limited.
Traders remain wary. Any new signs of retaliation, especially if US assets are hit or Gulf shipping is disrupted, could reignite price momentum. However, for now, the market appears to be pricing in geopolitical noise without a significant impact on supply.
WTI Crude Oil price action
The rejection from the $76.74 high marks a decisive turning point. Price failed to hold above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the January-April decline at $74.11 and broke through the $72.00 psychological level, shifting near-term momentum to the downside.
WTI is now hovering just above the 61.8% retracement at $69.98. A break below this area would expose the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $68.42, followed by the 50% retracement level near $67.08.
WTI Crude Oil daily chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped to 63, suggesting that overbought conditions have eased and bearish pressure could intensify. Unless prices recover and close above $74.00 again, the bias for the week ahead may remain cautiously negative.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1500
Following the U-turn in the US Dollar, EUR/USD rose to the 1.1550 region on Monday, where a decent resistance seems to have emerged so far. In the meantime, the Greenback continues to suffer the dovish message from FOMC’s Bowman, while geopolitical concerns continue to limit the downside.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
Gold trades near $3,400 on geopolitical fears
Gold maintains its bullish bias on Monday, trading at shouting distance from the key $3,400 mark per troy ounce on the back of increasing geopolitical tensions after Iran announced a missile attack to the US military base in the UAE.
AI Tokens Price Prediction: Story, Virtuals Protocol rebound following sell-off after US strikes on Iran
Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East caused a liquidation havoc of over $1 billion in the cryptocurrency market over the weekend, following US President Donald Trump’s direct involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran.
GBP/USD climbs to daily highs around 1.3480
After bottoming out in multi-week lows near 1.3370, GBP/USD now picks up pace and gains around a cent to hit new daily peaks around 1.3480 in response to fresh selling pressure hitting the Greenback. The knee-jerk in the US Dollar comes despite steady fears on the Iran-Israel-US front and firm results from preliminary US PMIs for the month of June. On the UK docket, all the attention remains on upcoming flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.