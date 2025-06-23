WTI Crude Oil plunges as Iran reportedly fires missiles at US bases in Qatar

Iran reportedly launched missiles toward US bases in Qatar, escalating regional tensions.

WTI Crude surged to $76.74 but reversed sharply as traders booked profits and supply disruptions failed to materialize.

The focus shifts to key support near $70.00 with technical momentum turning lower.

WTI Crude Oil saw sharp intraday volatility on Monday, jumping to its highest level since January before reversing all its gains. Prices initially rallied to $76.74 after Axios reported that Iran had launched six missiles at US military bases in Qatar, raising fears of a broader conflict in the Gulf.

The move was driven by immediate concern that escalating hostilities could threaten Oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical route for around 20% of global crude flows. Market reaction was swift, with traders rushing into long positions during the early US session.

But as the session progressed, the narrative shifted. With no confirmed damage or escalation beyond the initial missile launch, market participants began to reassess the situation. Profit-taking ensued, and WTI retreated sharply below key support levels to settle near $70.80, a decline of nearly 5% from its peak.

Iran’s latest military move comes after a weekend of heightened tensions following airstrikes on its nuclear facilities by US forces. Monday’s missile launch targeting US bases represents a significant escalation, but so far, the fallout appears limited.

Traders remain wary. Any new signs of retaliation, especially if US assets are hit or Gulf shipping is disrupted, could reignite price momentum. However, for now, the market appears to be pricing in geopolitical noise without a significant impact on supply.

WTI Crude Oil price action

The rejection from the $76.74 high marks a decisive turning point. Price failed to hold above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the January-April decline at $74.11 and broke through the $72.00 psychological level, shifting near-term momentum to the downside.

WTI is now hovering just above the 61.8% retracement at $69.98. A break below this area would expose the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $68.42, followed by the 50% retracement level near $67.08.

WTI Crude Oil daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped to 63, suggesting that overbought conditions have eased and bearish pressure could intensify. Unless prices recover and close above $74.00 again, the bias for the week ahead may remain cautiously negative.