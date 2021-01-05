WTI consolidates OPEC+ led gains around $50.00 after API inventories

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI eases after refreshing the highest since February 25, 2020.
  • API stockpiles recede from previous draw to -1.663M during the latest week.
  • OPEC+ agreed over Russia, Kazakhstan output hike but not what they asked for, Saudi Arabia prepared for voluntary production cut.
  • Risk headlines will be the key, China Caixin PMI, EIA data are important too.

WTI bulls catch a breather around $50.00 on downbeat private oil inventory data during Wednesday’s early Asian trading. The oil benchmark jumped to the fresh high in nearly 10 months after the OPEC+ decision. Also backing the oil buyers were upbeat sentiment and weak US dollar.

As per the latest inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), Weekly Crude Oil Stock for the period ended on January 01 improved from -4.875M to -1.663M. Following the news, the energy benchmark dropped to $49.87 but refrained from declining any further as markets await key election results from Georgia.

On Tuesday, the OPEC+ group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia agreed to pump around 75 million barrels per day (mbpd) of extra oil into the markets, way less than the mostly cheered 500 mbpd. Also on the positive side were chatters that Saudi Arabia is up for cutting its output voluntarily.

Also, the US dollar’s drop to a fresh multi-month low, mainly backed by the risk-on mood, favored commodities. The US dollar index (DXY) dropped to the fresh low since April 2018 the previous day before consolidating losses from 89.42, currently around 89.50.

Talking about risks, the market mood seems to ignore fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) strain while cheering vaccine hopes and expectations that the Democrats will dominate in the US Senate. In doing so, the Sino-American tussle over the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) delisting of Chinese securities gained a little audience.

Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed in positive territory while the US 10-year Treasury yields also rose by the end of Tuesday’s North American trading.

Looking forward, results from Georgia’s runoff will be the key and so does any updates on covid as well as US-China tension. Further, the official oil inventory data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), expected -1.5M versus -6.06M prior, will precede China’s Caixin Services PMI, 51 forecast against 57.5 previous readouts, to direct the black gold prices.

Technical analysis

Having breached early-2020 lows, WTI is up for challenging October 2019 low near $51.00 ahead of targeting February’s top surrounding $54.70. Meanwhile, a five-week-old ascending trend line around $47.40 offers immediate support.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 49.89
Today Daily Change 2.43
Today Daily Change % 5.12%
Today daily open 47.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 47.7
Daily SMA50 44.11
Daily SMA100 42.32
Daily SMA200 38.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 49.89
Previous Daily Low 47.26
Previous Weekly High 49
Previous Weekly Low 47.57
Previous Monthly High 49.43
Previous Monthly Low 44.01
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 48.26
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 48.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 46.51
Daily Pivot Point S2 45.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 43.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 49.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 50.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 51.78

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD nears 0.7812, April 2018 monthly high

AUD/USD nears 0.7812, April 2018 monthly high

The Australian dollar is among the best performers as sentiment improves, backed by gold and oil running to fresh multi-month highs.

AUD/USD News

XAU/USD rebounds back to the $1950 area as dollar tumbles

XAU/USD rebounds back to the $1950 area as dollar tumbles

Gold rebounded from the $1940 zone to the $1950 area. The yellow metal climbed to $1951 and as of writing, it is hovering slightly below $1950, supported by broad-based dollar weakness.

Gold news

Bitcoin price set to rise by more than 700%, suggests crucial on-chain metric

Bitcoin price set to rise by more than 700%, suggests crucial on-chain metric

Bitcoin has seen a decrease in its upward momentum, especially since its recent crash that caused liquidations worth more than $2.3 billion. While the crash might be bearish in the short term, it will not hinder BTC’s performance in the long run.

Read more

Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios

Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios

Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline

The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, although DXY managed well to bounce off multi-month lows around 89.40 (January 4).

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures