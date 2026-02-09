West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil advances on Monday and trades around $64.60 per barrel at the time of writing, up 2.00% on the day. Despite this rebound, the US benchmark Crude Oil remains below the highs near $66.25 reached in late January, highlighting a market caught between supportive factors and moderating influences.

Recent price action comes amid easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Ongoing discussions between the United States and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program have reduced the likelihood of an open conflict that could severely disrupt regional energy flows. This détente has helped alleviate supply-related concerns, especially as a significant share of global Oil consumption passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, markets remain attentive to mixed signals surrounding US sanctions on Iran’s energy sector. These measures continue to limit Iran’s ability to rapidly increase exports, preventing a sharper pullback in Crude Oil prices and helping keep WTI supported around current levels.

In addition, growing expectations of monetary easing in the United States (US) are providing further support. Investors believe the Federal Reserve (Fed) could cut interest rates in the coming months to sustain economic activity. A less restrictive monetary policy is generally seen as positive for Oil demand, with the United States remaining the world’s largest crude consumer.

Against this backdrop, WTI benefits from a fragile balance between reduced supply fears and slightly improved demand prospects driven by the monetary outlook. This combination allows prices to remain in positive territory, even though the lack of a strong catalyst is, for now, preventing a swift return to recent highs.