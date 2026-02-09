WTI climbs amid easing US-Iran tensions, Fed rate cut expectations
- WTI US Oil is up around 2% on Monday, trading near $64.60.
- Easing tensions between the US and Iran are limiting supply concerns, keeping the market cautious.
- Expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts are supporting Oil demand prospects.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil advances on Monday and trades around $64.60 per barrel at the time of writing, up 2.00% on the day. Despite this rebound, the US benchmark Crude Oil remains below the highs near $66.25 reached in late January, highlighting a market caught between supportive factors and moderating influences.
Recent price action comes amid easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Ongoing discussions between the United States and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program have reduced the likelihood of an open conflict that could severely disrupt regional energy flows. This détente has helped alleviate supply-related concerns, especially as a significant share of global Oil consumption passes through the Strait of Hormuz.
At the same time, markets remain attentive to mixed signals surrounding US sanctions on Iran’s energy sector. These measures continue to limit Iran’s ability to rapidly increase exports, preventing a sharper pullback in Crude Oil prices and helping keep WTI supported around current levels.
In addition, growing expectations of monetary easing in the United States (US) are providing further support. Investors believe the Federal Reserve (Fed) could cut interest rates in the coming months to sustain economic activity. A less restrictive monetary policy is generally seen as positive for Oil demand, with the United States remaining the world’s largest crude consumer.
Against this backdrop, WTI benefits from a fragile balance between reduced supply fears and slightly improved demand prospects driven by the monetary outlook. This combination allows prices to remain in positive territory, even though the lack of a strong catalyst is, for now, preventing a swift return to recent highs.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Author
Ghiles Guezout
FXStreet
Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.