- West Texas Intermediate is up on the day with eyes on the Fed.
- US will sell 10 million bbls of oil from its strategic reserve.
West Texas Intermediate is up 0.11% on the day and has traded between $82.11 and $86.21bbls so far. The black gold was reversing early offers that lead to the lows even as the US dollar bulls moved in as markets remain in anticipation of the Federal Reserve and a slew of other central banks that meet this week.
Fed funds futures have priced in a 79% chance of a 75-basis-point rate hike this week and a 21% probability of a 100-basis-point increase at the conclusion of the Fed committee's two-day policy meeting. However, some observers argue that the central bank could move to raise rates by a full percentage point after August inflation ran hotter than expected. With the combination of the worries, major economies will tip into recession, oil could see less demand at the same time the US dollar picks up a safe haven bid that is already close to its 20-year high as per the DXY index.
Nevertheless, China lifted a two-week lockdown on the 21-million citizens of Chengdu, returning normal activity to the Sichuan capital, which could be a contributing factor to the rise in oil prices at the start of the week. On the other hand, there was also news that the US will sell 10 million bbls of oil from its strategic reserve for delivery in November, the Department of Energy said on Monday.
''Markets are increasingly skeptical about the prospects for an immediate resolution on the Iran file as well, which translates into a resurgence in energy supply risks despite the ongoing slump in prices. As markets reprice supply risk premia, the lack of liquidity could also exacerbate upside volatility in crude,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.97
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|84.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|88.68
|Daily SMA50
|91.43
|Daily SMA100
|100.43
|Daily SMA200
|96.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|86.13
|Previous Daily Low
|83.83
|Previous Weekly High
|89.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.83
|Previous Monthly High
|97.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|85.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|86.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|87.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|88.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD marches towards 0.6750 ahead of RBA minutes, Fed policy eyed
The AUD/USD pair is hovering around the critical hurdle of 0.6730 in the early Tokyo session. The asset is advancing towards the crucial resistance of 0.6750 as the risk-on profile accelerates. On Monday, the asset witnessed a firmer rebound after defending the novel two-year low at 0.6670, recorded last week.
EUR/USD steadies above parity as traders await ECB’s Lagarde, Fed
EUR/USD dribbles around 1.0030 during Tuesday’s Asian session, after witnessing a four-day uptrend, as markets brace for the key central bank events. The major currency pair fails to justify the economic fears at home, as well as geopolitical tensions emanating from China and Russia.
Gold: No bottom at sight as massive quantitative tightening looms
Gold pared its recovery on Monday and consolidates in the $1,670 price zone. The metal bottomed at $1,654.11 on Friday, its lowest since April 2020. XAUUSD struggles to gain momentum as the cautious mood of speculative interest backs the greenback.
Ethereum Price Prediction: A dangerous knife to catch
ETH could recover a decent amount of losses in the days to come. Ethereum hovers a few dollars above the unbreached 200-week moving average. The volume during the current selloff is relatively sparse. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach below the June 13 swing low at $1,006.
China: Weaker external demand adds to domestic challenges
The economy continues to struggle with 3 strong headwinds: zero-covid policy, property crisis and fading global demand. Chinese stimulus continues to increase and is proves a floor under growth. But it cannot kickstart the economy as long as the cloud of uncertainty over covid remains and the property crisis continues.