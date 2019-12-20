WTI bulls look for direction around three-month high

- WTI trades successfully beyond 100-week SMA, on its way to register the best December since 2002.
- Trade positive sentiment, US-Iran tussle and OPEC+ supply cuts keep the energy buyers happy.
Following its consecutive six-day winning streak, WTI seesaws around $61.10 during the Asian session on Friday. Even so, the energy benchmark trades near the highest in three-months flashed during the previous day.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia’s, mostly known as OPEC+, agreement to add 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to the previous reductions of 1.2 million bpd through March 2020 have initially triggered the oil’s rally during early December. That followed the US-China phase-one and subsequent declines in the oil inventory reports, which currently pushes the black gold towards the best December since 2002.
In addition to the phase-one, successful passage of the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) and the European Union’s readiness to do more business with China seem to portray a rosy trade environment.
At the political front, the US-Iran tussle continues with the latest punch coming in from the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who announced restriction of Iranian visas for officials who abuse detailed peaceful protestors. Further, a downbeat performance by the US Dollar (USD) could also be considered as adding strength to the oil prices.
Markets will now look forward to the final readings of the third quarter (Q3) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from the US and the UK for fresh direction. Also, the weekly release of Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Counts, prior to 667, can offer additional information.
Technical Analysis
A weekly closing beyond 100-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of $60.80 confirms the energy benchmark’s rush to September month high surrounding $63.15. Alternatively, November month high near $58.80 can please sellers during the fresh declines.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|61.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|61.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.69
|Daily SMA50
|56.98
|Daily SMA100
|56.2
|Daily SMA200
|57.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.47
|Previous Daily Low
|60.77
|Previous Weekly High
|60.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.11
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|61.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|61.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|60.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|60.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|60.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|62.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY stuck in a tight range in 109.30s, lacking impetus
USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.36 and is stuck in a tight range of between 109.29 and 109.40. USD/JPY has been consolidating into the last day for the week in Asia, but it slipped from 109.60 to as low as 109.18 overnight.
AUD/USD bulls stepping in with a 0.6950 target on the horizon
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6885 having travelled from a low of 0.6848 to a high of 0.6888. Bulls are staying in control as the price reverses 50% of the downside correction from the post-trade deal announcement 0.6938 highs.
Six Early Themes for 2020
It's time to start looking towards 2020. Even with that in mind, we emphasize that the important themes now will undoubtedly change. At the start of 2019 the Fed was in a hiking cycle, but by year-end the entire world was easing (except for Sweden).
Gold consolidates recent gains amid mixed trade/Brexit headlines
Gold prices trade in a choppy range surrounding $1,479 during Friday’s Asian. The yellow metal posted first daily gains on the previous day mainly due to the weaker USD. It’s worth mentioning that the recently mixed trade headlines seem to have capped the price recovery.
GBP/USD: 200-bar SMA, oversold RSI question further declines
While trading around 1.3010, 200-bar SMA restricts GBP/USD pair’s further declines during early Friday in Asia. Along with that, oversold conditions of the 14-bar RSI also raise doubts on the pair’s further downside and increase odds of a U-turn.