Without China US farm goods will have nowhere to go - Global Times

Commenting on the escalating US-China trade tensions, "Without China's market of 1.4b people, US farm goods will have nowhere to go, farm land being abandoned, farmers going bankrupt," Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, tweeted out.

"US energy products will also lose an infinite market. Chinese auto market is already bigger than the US' all of this doesn't have to happen. I hate trade war."

Markets are now waiting for US President Trump to respond to China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of US imports.