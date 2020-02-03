WHO Chief Tedros reiterates: There is no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade

There have been 151 coronavirus cases in 23 countries outside China, said the World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday.
Additional Quotes:
If investment made at 'epicentre' of coronavirus in China then spread is minimal and slow elswhere and can be controled.
There is no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade.
Urges countries to implement decisions that are "evidence-based and consistent.
Our global connectiveness is a weakness in this outbreak but it is also our greater strength.
Coughs, interrupts speech to drink water, telling who executive board; "don't worry, it's not corona".
This comes amidst an urgent appeal issued by China for protective equipments, including masks, suits and goggles to battle the virus outbreak.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there are now 17,459 confirmed cases. The death toll is 362 people, while 489 have recovered.
The market mood remains cautiously optimistic, somewhat buoyed by the recovery rally in the US Treasury yields. However, investors continue to fret over the negative economic impact of the coronavirus on the world’s second-largest economy, China, especially after the country’s stock markets crashed nearly 8% on Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
