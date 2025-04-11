White House: Tariff rate on China remains at 145%

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reported that US President Donald Trump was optimistic about securing a trade deal with China, despite the escalating trade war between the two economic giants that had been battering markets.
Key Takeaways
- Trump has made it clear he is open to a deal with China.
- Tariff rate on China remains 145% level.
- Treasury Secretary keeping very close eye on bond market.
- More than 15 trade offers already on table.
- Trump hopes deals will be made before 90 days are up.
- When 90-day mark hits, Trump will make decision.
