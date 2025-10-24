TRENDING:
US CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

When is the US flash S&P Global PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

When is the US flash S&P Global PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

US flash S&P Global PMI Overview

The preliminary United States (US) S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for October is due for release today at 13:45 GMT. The report is expected to show that the overall business activity in the private sector grew at a moderate pace.

The Manufacturing PMI is expected to have remained steady at 52.0. The forecast for activities in the services sector is expected to have expanded again, but at a moderate pace. The Services PMI is seen lower at 53.5 from 54.2 in September.

How could US flash PMI affect EUR/USD?

EUR/USD trades in a tight range slightly above 1.1600 during the late European trading session on Friday. The major currency pair demonstrates a broader sideways trend amid a Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern formation.

The upward border of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from the September 17 high around 1.1920, while the downward border is plotted from the August low near 1.1390.

The major currency pair trades close to the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the past few trading weeks, suggesting indecisiveness among investors.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a sharp volatility contraction.

Looking up, the EUR/USD pair could revisit its four-year high around 1.1920 if it breaks above the October 17 high of 1.1728. On the downside, the August low around 1.1400 will be a key support zone for the pair in case the pair slides below the October 9 low of 1.1542.

Economic Indicator

S&P Global Services PMI

The S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the US services sector. As the services sector dominates a large part of the economy, the Services PMI is an important indicator gauging the state of overall economic conditions. The data is derived from surveys of senior executives at private-sector companies from the services sector. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. A reading above 50 indicates that the services economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity among service providers is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD.

Read more.

Next release: Fri Oct 24, 2025 13:45 (Prel)

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 53.5

Previous: 54.2

Source: S&P Global

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1600 after Eurozone PMI data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1600 after Eurozone PMI data

EUR/USD remains stuck in a tight daily channel above 1.1600 on Friday. While surprisingly strong German and Eurozone PMI data lend support to the Euro, investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the highly-anticipated September inflation data from the US, limiting the pair's volatility.

GBP/USD keeps range above 1.3300 after upbeat UK data

GBP/USD keeps range above 1.3300 after upbeat UK data

GBP/USD continues to move sideways above 1.3300 in the second half of the day on Friday. Upbeat Retail Sales and October PMI data from the UK help the pair hold its ground ahead of the all-important September inflation report from the US.

Gold extends correction to below $4,100 ahead of US CPI

Gold extends correction to below $4,100 ahead of US CPI

Gold stays under pressure following Thursday's choppy action and trades in negative territory below $4,100 on Friday. Renewed demand for the US Dollar and profit-taking weigh on the yellow metal as market focus shifts to the key September inflation report from the US.

US CPI data expected to show inflation accelerated again in September

US CPI data expected to show inflation accelerated again in September

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September on Friday at 12:30 GMT. Markets will look for fresh signs of how President Donald Trump's tariffs are feeding through to prices. Therefore, the US Dollar could experience volatility on the CPI release, as the data could influence the Fed interest rate outlook for the remainder of the year.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Chainlink Price Forecast: Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink Price Forecast: Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink (LINK) stalls above $17 at press time on Friday after a 2% recovery on Thursday, driven by the buyback of 63,481 LINK tokens. Technically, Chainlink stands at a crossroads, while muted retail interest tilts it bearish. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers