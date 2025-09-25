US Durable Goods Orders rise 2.9% in August vs. -0.5% expected

Durable Goods Orders in the US rose unexpectedly in August.

US Dollar Index stays in positive territory above 98.00.

New orders for manufactured durable goods orders in the US rose 2.9%, or $8.9 billion, to $312.1 billion in August, the US Census Bureau reported on Thursday. This reading followed the 2.7% decrease (revised from -2.8) recorded in July and came in better than the market expectation of -0.5%.

"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.4%," the press release read. "Excluding defense, new orders increased 1.9%. Transportation equipment, also up following two consecutive monthly decreases, led the increase, $8.1 billion or 7.9% to $110.2 billion."

Market reaction to US Durable Goods Orders

The US Dollar (USD) gathers strength following the upbeat data. At the time of press, the USD Index was trading at its highest level since early September at 98.10, rising 0.25% on the day.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.25% 0.41% 0.16% 0.06% 0.28% 0.24% 0.35% EUR -0.25% 0.15% -0.09% -0.19% 0.06% -0.01% 0.10% GBP -0.41% -0.15% -0.20% -0.34% -0.11% -0.13% -0.02% JPY -0.16% 0.09% 0.20% -0.14% 0.07% 0.22% 0.18% CAD -0.06% 0.19% 0.34% 0.14% 0.25% 0.21% 0.33% AUD -0.28% -0.06% 0.11% -0.07% -0.25% 0.25% 0.05% NZD -0.24% 0.00% 0.13% -0.22% -0.21% -0.25% -0.15% CHF -0.35% -0.10% 0.02% -0.18% -0.33% -0.05% 0.15% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

This section below was published as a preview of the US Durable Goods Orders at 10:30 GMT.

US Durable Goods Orders data Overview

The United States (US) Durable Goods Orders data for August is due for release today at 12:30 GMT. The Census Bureau is expected to show that fresh orders for durable goods have declined for the third time in a row. However, the pace of decline is expected to be moderate at 0.5%, compared to a 2.8% contraction seen in July. The Durable Goods Orders data measures the cost of orders received by manufacturers for durable goods.

Costs for durable goods are influenced by the change in labour or raw material costs, or both. Theoretically, an increase in the cost of discretionary goods prompts inflation and forces the Federal Reserve (Fed) to turn hawkish on the interest rate outlook. Alternatively, declining durable goods’ cost reflects cooling price pressures, which allow the Fed to turn dovish on policy rates.

How could the US Durable Goods Orders data affect EUR/USD?

EUR/USD trades with caution near 1.1750 during the European trading session. The major currency pair resumes its downside journey on Wednesday after a two-day recovery move to near 1.1820. The pair has been under pressure as the US Dollar (USD) trades firmly, following the monetary policy announcement by the Fed last week.

The major currency pair trades close to the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around 1.1744, suggesting that the near-term outlook is uncertain.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a sideways trend.

Looking up, the EUR/USD pair could rise towards the psychological level of 1.2000 if it breaks above the four-year high around 1.1920. On the downside, the September low around 1.1600 will be a key support zone for the pair in case the pair extends its downside below the September 12 low of 1.1700.