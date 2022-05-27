US PCE Price Index Overview
Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of the April Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, scheduled later during the early North American session at 12:30 GMT. The headline gauge is expected to hold steady at a 6.6% YoY rate during the reported month. The core reading, however, is anticipated to have eased to 4.9% YoY in April from 5.2% previous and rose 0.3% on a monthly basis.
How Could it Affect EUR/USD?
According to Yohay Elam, Analyst FXStreet: “The dollar has been whipsawed in recent days, but when it comes to data, the greenback seems to have been in a win-win situation. A better figure means more rate hikes and a stronger dollar, while a weak figure implies the global economy is weakening – sending investors to the safety of the world's reserve currency.”
This, along with the EUR/USD pair's inability to make it through the 50-day SMA, suggest that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside. Meanwhile, Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet, offered a brief technical outlook for the major: “The near-term technical outlook shows that the bullish bias remains intact for the time being. EUR/USD holds above the ascending trend line coming from mid-May and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart holds comfortably above 50.”
Eren also outlined important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “On the upside, static resistance seems to have formed at 1.0760. 1.0800 (psychological level) aligns as the next hurdle. Initial support is located at 1.0700 (psychological level, 20-period SMA) before 1.0660 (ascending trend line, static level) and 1.0630 (200-period SMA). As long as the pair manages to end the week above 1.0700, sellers are likely to remain on the sidelines.”
Key Notes
• US Core PCE Preview: Why there is room for a dollar-lifting upside surprise
• EUR/USD Forecast: A weekly close above 1.0700 could be a bullish sign
• EUR/USD invades 1.0760 ahead of US PCE, DXY renews monthly lows
About the US PCE Price Index
The Personal Spending released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Department of Commerce is an indicator that measures the total expenditure by individuals. The level of spending can be used as an indicator of consumer optimism. It is also considered as a measure of economic growth: While Personal spending stimulates inflationary pressures, it could lead to raise interest rates. A high reading is positive (or Bullish) for the USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0700 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.0700 area with the greenback staging a rebound during the European trading hours. Investors wait for the US Bureau of Economic Analysis to release the PCE Price Index data, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.
GBP/USD consolidates weekly gains near 1.2600, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating its weekly gains near 1.2600 as the US dollar recovers ground amid the souring market mood. Cable finds support from the UK's household support package and easing aggressive Fed tightening bets. Key US data awaited.
Gold stages a comeback, key levels to watch
Gold Price is staging a solid comeback after finding strong support near $1,840 over the past two trading days. The bright metal is looking to retest the two-week highs on the road to recovery.
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 support expands with Binance and Kraken welcoming the airdrop, here’s how you need to prepare
Terra’s LUNA fork proposal has passed with 65.5% votes, Revival Plan 2 in action without algorithmic stablecoin UST. LUNA price could wipe out losses incurred by holders in the colossal crash of LUNC and UST.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!