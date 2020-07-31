When is the monthly Canadian GDP report and how could it affect USD/CAD?

Canadian monthly GDP overview
Friday's economic docket highlights the release of monthly Canadian GDP growth figures for May, scheduled to be published at 12:30 GMT by Statistics Canada. Following the previous month's sharp contraction of 11.6%, the report is expected to show that the Canadian economy expanded by 3.5% during the reported month.
How could it affect USD/CAD?
Ahead of the important release, the USD/CAD pair was seen consolidating the previous day's goodish positive move of over 100 pips from the 1.3330 region, or seven-week lows. Given that the recent price action has been exclusively driven by the USD price dynamics, the data is unlikely to be a major game-changer for the major, albeit might still produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Against the backdrop of a modest uptick in crude oil prices, a stronger-than-expected rebound might be enough to provide a modest lift to the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. Conversely, a weaker reading is more likely to be offset by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the USD and do little to provide any meaningful lift to the USD/CAD pair.
That said, some follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing high, around the 1.3460 region should assist the pair to reclaim the key 1.3500 psychological mark. On the flip side, weakness back below the 1.3400 mark, leading to a subsequent breakthrough the 1.3385-80 horizontal support might turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards multi-week lows, around the 1.3330 area.
Key Notes
• Canada: GDP is expected to rebound by 3.9% in July – TDS
• USD/CAD consolidates in a range above 1.3400 mark, Canadian GDP in focus
• Global recession: Canada’s economy and dollar in focus
About monthly Canadian GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by Statistics Canada is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by Canada. The GDP is considered a broad measure of Canadian economic activity and health. Generally speaking, a rising trend has a positive effect on the CAD, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish) for the CAD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.