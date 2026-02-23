NZD/USD remains stronger near 0.6000 as New Zealand’s Q4 Retail Sales rises

NZD/USD gains ground for the third consecutive session, trading around 0.5990 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair holds ground following the release of New Zealand’s Retail Sales, which climbed 0.9% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, exceeding the market consensus of 0.6%. The previous reading was 1.9% increase. Meanwhile, Retail Sales, excluding Autos, rose 1.5% in the same period, following 1.2% increase prior.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept the cash rate unchanged at 2.25% last week, as expected, and signaled that policy would remain accommodative, with inflation projected to return to the midpoint of its target range over the coming year.

The NZD/USD pair also strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) weakens against its major counterparts amid persistent tariff uncertainty. Uncertainty over trade policy remains elevated after US President Donald Trump criticized the Supreme Court for blocking his use of emergency powers to implement so-called reciprocal tariffs.

According to CNBC, Trump said on Saturday that he plans to raise global tariffs to 15% from 10%. His comments followed the Court’s decision to strike down a significant portion of his trade agenda. Trump added that the new tariffs would be “effective immediately” and cautioned that further levies could be introduced.