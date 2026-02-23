China Commerce Ministry urges US to lift its unilateral tariffs on trading partners

China's Commerce Ministry on Monday urges the United States (US) to lift its unilateral tariffs on trading partners. Officials added that China will firmly defence Chinese interests.

Key quotes



We are making assessment of implication of ruling.



US unilateral measures, such as reciprocal tariffs and fentanyl tariffs, violate international trade rules and US domestic law, and are not in the interests of any party.



China urges US to lift its unilateral tariffs on trading partners.



China will firmly defence Chinese interests.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading 0.14% lower on the day to trade at 0.7075.