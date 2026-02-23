TRENDING:
China Commerce Ministry urges US to lift its unilateral tariffs on trading partners

China's Commerce Ministry on Monday urges the United States (US) to lift its unilateral tariffs on trading partners. Officials added that China will firmly defence Chinese interests.

Key quotes


We are making assessment of implication of ruling.

US unilateral measures, such as reciprocal tariffs and fentanyl tariffs, violate international trade rules and US domestic law, and are not in the interests of any party.

China urges US to lift its unilateral tariffs on trading partners.

China will firmly defence Chinese interests.

Market reaction 

At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading 0.14% lower on the day to trade at 0.7075.

Tariffs FAQs

Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.

Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.

There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.

During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.

