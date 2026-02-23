West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil prices open with a bearish gap at the start of a new week and move further away from the highest level since August 4, around the $68.00 mark, touched last Friday. The black liquid trades above mid-$65.00s during the Asian session, down over 1.0% for the day, amid renewed trade war fears, which create uncertainty for the world economic growth and fuel consumption.

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that US President Donald Trump did not have the authority to impose sweeping reciprocal tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Trump, however, moved quickly to announce a new 15% tariff framework, signaling that his trade agenda remains firmly intact. This, in turn, fuels concerns about the potential economic fallout from trade tensions, which could dent fuel demand and turn out to be a key factor weighing on Crude Oil prices.

However, the risk of a military conflict between the US and Iran acts as a tailwind for the black liquid. Negotiators from the US and Iran are poised to meet in Geneva on Thursday following the submission of a detailed nuclear proposal by Iran. Officials describe the talks as potentially the last diplomatic window before the Trump administration considers military action. This could trigger a broader conflict, as Iran had warned that all bases and assets of a hostile force in the region would be legitimate targets if attacked.

Moreover, a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD) limits the downside for the USD-denominated Crude Oil prices. Investors seem convinced that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) keep rates on hold at the next policy meeting in March, and the bets were reaffirmed by hot US inflation data, released on Friday. However, the Advance US GDP report showed that the US economy slowed sharply during the fourth quarter, keeping hopes alive for more easing by the Fed later this year, and weighs on the USD amid trade uncertainties.