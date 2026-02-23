TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises to near $87.50 on tariff, US-Iran concerns

  • Silver gains on safe-haven demand due to ongoing tariff uncertainty.
  • President Trump said that he will raise global import tariffs to 15% from 10% after the Court struck down his trade agenda.
  • XAG/USD rises as escalating Middle East tensions intensify global risk aversion.
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises to near $87.50 on tariff, US-Iran concerns
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its winning streak for the fourth consecutive day, trading around $87.10 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Monday. Safe-haven demand for precious metals, including Silver, has strengthened as tariff uncertainty continues to unsettle markets.

Following a US Supreme Court decision striking down broad tariff powers, US President Donald Trump sharply criticized the justices and moved to impose a temporary 15% global tariff on imports, escalating trade concerns among investors.

Trump’s comments came after the court ruled that his expansive use of emergency powers to levy reciprocal tariffs was unlawful, limiting his unilateral trade authority. Despite the setback, he said new tariffs would take effect immediately and hinted that even more levies could follow, keeping uncertainty high.

The fallout has rippled through international negotiations. India has postponed planned trade talks with the United States (US) amid uncertainty over the Supreme Court’s tariff ruling and Trump’s tariff actions, delaying progress toward an interim trade pact. Meanwhile, European officials are reassessing future trade commitments in light of the regulatory shift, and some partners are seeking clarity on how existing agreements will hold up.

Silver have drawn safe-haven flows as investors shun risk amid rising trade tensions and broader economic concerns. Silver has been particularly supported due to its dual role as an industrial and defensive asset.

Geopolitical stress from the Middle East is adding to risk aversion. While diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran continue, Trump has said limited military strikes on Iran remain under consideration if negotiations fail to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, further boosting demand for haven assets.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD recovers further from one-month low set on Friday, eyes mid-1.1800s on weaker USD

EUR/USD recovers further from one-month low set on Friday, eyes mid-1.1800s on weaker USD

The EUR/USD pair is seen building on Friday's late recovery from the 1.1750-1.1740 region, or a nearly one-month trough, and gaining some follow-through positive traction at the start of a new week. The momentum lifts spot prices to the 1.1835 area during the Asian session and is sponsored by a broadly weaker US Dollar.

GBP/USD gathers strength above 1.3500 amid tariff confusion

GBP/USD gathers strength above 1.3500 amid tariff confusion

The GBP/USD pair gains traction to around 1.3520 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar faces some selling pressure against the Cable as tariff uncertainty lingers. Traders will take more cues from the US Producer Price Index report for January, which will be published later on Friday. 

Gold eyes a daily closing above key 61.8% Fibo resistance

Gold eyes a daily closing above key 61.8% Fibo resistance

Gold is adding over 1% early Monday, after having gained 2% on Friday. The bright metal scales key technical hurdles, as buyers stay strong amid renewed tariffs and economic uncertainty alongside looming US-Iran geopolitical tensions.

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

The cryptocurrency market starts the week in panic mode, with altcoins Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero. Bitcoin falls below $65,000 as the US President Donald Trump regroups amid renewed trade policy risks.

Liberation day take two, the tariff machine just changed gears

Liberation day take two, the tariff machine just changed gears

Let me caveat this from the outset. What we are watching is first-order mechanics, not the grand macro endgame. This is the market’s immediate reflex to a 15% Trump tariff levy dressed up as judicial drama. The Supreme Court blocked Trump tarrif hammer. The White House came back with a scalpel.

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

The cryptocurrency market starts the week in panic mode, with altcoins Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero. Bitcoin falls below $65,000 as the US President Donald Trump regroups amid renewed trade policy risks.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers