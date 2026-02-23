Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises to near $87.50 on tariff, US-Iran concerns

Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its winning streak for the fourth consecutive day, trading around $87.10 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Monday. Safe-haven demand for precious metals, including Silver, has strengthened as tariff uncertainty continues to unsettle markets.

Following a US Supreme Court decision striking down broad tariff powers, US President Donald Trump sharply criticized the justices and moved to impose a temporary 15% global tariff on imports, escalating trade concerns among investors.

Trump’s comments came after the court ruled that his expansive use of emergency powers to levy reciprocal tariffs was unlawful, limiting his unilateral trade authority. Despite the setback, he said new tariffs would take effect immediately and hinted that even more levies could follow, keeping uncertainty high.

The fallout has rippled through international negotiations. India has postponed planned trade talks with the United States (US) amid uncertainty over the Supreme Court’s tariff ruling and Trump’s tariff actions, delaying progress toward an interim trade pact. Meanwhile, European officials are reassessing future trade commitments in light of the regulatory shift, and some partners are seeking clarity on how existing agreements will hold up.

Silver have drawn safe-haven flows as investors shun risk amid rising trade tensions and broader economic concerns. Silver has been particularly supported due to its dual role as an industrial and defensive asset.

Geopolitical stress from the Middle East is adding to risk aversion. While diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran continue, Trump has said limited military strikes on Iran remain under consideration if negotiations fail to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, further boosting demand for haven assets.