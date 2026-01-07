When is the Australian Trade Data and how it could affect AUD/USD?

The Australian Trade Data Overview

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will publish its data for November on Thursday at 00.30 GMT. Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.

How could the Australian Trade Data affect AUD/USD?

AUD/USD trades on a negative note on the day in the lead up to the Australian Trade Data. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens as traders await the upcoming US economic data for clues about the timing of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

If data comes in better than expected, it could lift the Australian Dollar (AUD), with the first upside barrier seen at the January 6 high of 0.6741. The next resistance level emerges at the September 2 high of 2024 at 0.6795 en route to the August 29 high of 2024 at 0.6823.

To the downside, the January 6 low of 0.6703 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the January 1 low of 0.6671. The next contention level is located at the December 8 low of 0.6614.

Economic Indicator Trade Balance (MoM) The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods. Export data can give an important reflection of Australian growth, while imports provide an indication of domestic demand. Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD. Read more. Next release: Thu Jan 08, 2026 00:30 Frequency: Monthly Consensus: - Previous: 4,385M Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics