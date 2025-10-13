When are the RBA Meeting Minutes, and how could they impact AUD/USD?

RBA Meeting Minutes overview

The Meeting Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) latest interest rate decision will be published early on Tuesday, at 00:30 GMT. The RBA held its cash rate at 3.6% at its latest rate call, staggering a series of rate cuts that began in February of this year.

The finer details of the RBA’s internal discussions surrounding its latest interest rate decision could help traders make a more accurate guess of when the Australian central bank will shift rates again, and investors will be looking for signs of how confident (or apprehensive) the RBA is about the Australian economy.

How could the RBA Meeting Minutes impact AUD/USD?

The pace of the RBA’s interest rate decisions directly affects global Australian Dollar (AUD) flows, and the policy convergence or divergence between the RBA and the Federal Reserve (Fed) is a foundational rate-setting tool for the Aussie’s market value. If the RBA’s internal dialogue is more hawkish or dovish compared to what investors have been expecting, it could see early shifts in the AUD as markets prepare for upcoming rate adjustments.

Economic Indicator RBA Meeting Minutes The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia meetings are published two weeks after the interest rate decision. The minutes give a full account of the policy discussion, including differences of view. They also record the votes of the individual members of the Committee. Generally speaking, if the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook for the economy, then the markets see a higher possibility of a rate increase, and that is positive for the AUD. Read more. Next release: Tue Oct 14, 2025 00:30 Frequency: Weekly Consensus: - Previous: - Source: Reserve Bank of Australia Why it matters to traders? The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) publishes the minutes of its monetary policy meeting two weeks after the interest rate decision is announced. It provides a detailed record of the discussions held between the RBA’s board members on monetary policy and economic conditions that influenced their decision on adjusting interest rates and/or bond buys, significantly impacting the AUD. The minutes also reveal considerations on international economic developments and the exchange rate value.