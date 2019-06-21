When are the Canadian retail sales and how could they affect USD/CAD?

Canadian retail sales overview
Statistics Canada will publish the monthly retail sales report for the month of April later this Friday at 12:30 GMT. Consensus estimates point to a sharp deceleration in the headline sales, which is anticipated to show a 0.2% increase as compared to the previous month's solid rise of 1.1%. Meanwhile, growth in the core sales - excluding automobiles, is also seen slowing to 0.3% during the reported month as against 1.7% previous.
Deviation impact on USD/CAD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to be in the range of 38-43 pips in case of deviations up to +0.38 to -0.58, although in some cases, if notable enough, can fuel movements of up to 73-76 pips in the subsequent 4-hours.
How could it affect USD/CAD?
Ahead of the key release, the pair was seen struggling near multi-month lows, below the 1.3200 round figure mark. Against the backdrop of this week's hotter-than-expected Canadian consumer inflation figures, any positive surprise would be enough to provide a fresh boost to the domestic currency and open the room for the further near-term depreciating move for the major. Any subsequent slide might now turn the pair to accelerate the slide towards challenging the 1.3100 handle, though near-term oversold conditions might help limit further losses.
Alternatively, a disappointing report might prompt traders to cover their short positions and lift the pair back towards the previous multi-month lows support breakpoint, now turned support near the 1.3235 region. Any further recovery might confront some fresh supply and remain capped near the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.3280 region.
Key Notes
• USD/CAD hangs near multi-month lows, just below 1.3200 handle
• USD/CAD Analysis: Could make U-turn north
About Canadian retail sales
The Retail Sales released by Statistics Canada is a monthly data that shows all goods sold by retailers based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes. The retail sales index is often taken as an indicator of consumer confidence. It shows the performance of the retail sector in the short term. Generally speaking, the positive economic growth anticipates bullish movements for the CAD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1300 after upbeat euro-zone PMIs
EUR/USD has been rising and tops 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers' indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2650 amid disappointing data, political uncertainty
GBP/USD has been falling toward 1.2650 after UK Public Sector Net Borrowing has disappointed with 4.5 billion pounds. Investors are concerned about Brexit as Boris Johnson nears 10 Downing Street.
USD/JPY clings to daily gains near mid-107s ahead of US data
10-year US T-bond yield rebounds following the sharp drop below 2%. Greenback fluctuates in a narrow band above 96.50 handle. Coming up: Existing home sales, Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI reports from the US.
Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.