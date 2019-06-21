USD/CAD hangs near multi-month lows, just below 1.3200 handle

- The post-FOMC USD bearish pressure now seems to have eased a bit.
- Bullish Oil prices continue to underpin Loonie and might cap any gains.
- Traders now eye Canadian retail sales data/US PMI for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of near four-month lows set in the previous session.
Against the backdrop of the post-FOMC US Dollar selloff, a combination of supporting factors provided an additional boost to the Canadian Dollar and collaborated to the pair's slump over the past three trading sessions.
Wednesday's hotter-than-expected Canadian inflation figures might now encourage the BoC to retain its current policy at the upcoming meeting in July and was seen as one of the key factors supporting the domestic currency.
This coupled with the ongoing upsurge in Crude Oil prices further underpinned the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and contributed to this week's steep decline of around 280-pips from levels beyond the 1.3400 handle.
Oil prices rallied to fresh monthly tops and remained supported by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, especially after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot down the US surveillance drone near Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, investors now seemed to have digested the latest dovish shift by the Fed, with a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields pushing the greenback a bit higher and helping limit further losses, at least for the time being.
Investors now look forward to Friday's important Canadian macro data - monthly retail sales figures, which coupled with the release of flash US manufacturing PMI might produce some short-term trading opportunities later in the day.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.319
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3191
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3384
|Daily SMA50
|1.3411
|Daily SMA100
|1.3354
|Daily SMA200
|1.3286
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3288
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3151
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3242
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3204
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3236
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3132
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2994
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3269
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3348
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3407
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1300 after upbeat euro-zone PMIs
EUR/USD has been rising and tops 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers' indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2650 amid disappointing data, political uncertainty
GBP/USD has been falling toward 1.2650 after UK Public Sector Net Borrowing has disappointed with 4.5 billion pounds. Investors are concerned about Brexit as Boris Johnson nears 10 Downing Street.
USD/JPY: correcting oversold conditions, still at risk of falling
Japan's Nikkei Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in June. USD/JPY at risk of extending its decline to fresh yearly lows.
Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.