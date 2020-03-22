WH Eco. Adviser Kudlow: Stimulus package under negotiation to be around $2 tln

While Gemany seeks an emergency fiscal stimulus of EUR 350 billion, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said that the economic stimulus package under negotiation in the US will total more than $2 trillion (tln).

His comments came ahead of the start of the negotiations on the coronavirus relief response. The said amount equates to about 10% of the US GDP.

Meanwhile, another White House official later said the 2 tln number included the impact of Fed actions, the package Kudlow is referring to is around $1.5 tln.

On Friday, Illinois joined New York and New Jersey with the lockdowns. Illinois announced 163 new cases and stay-at-home order for Saturday.