S&P500 Price Analysis: US stock index grinds down further, hits lowest since February 2017

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P500 is resuming down after a few days of consolidation.
  • S&P500 is trading in 37-month lows as coronavirus crisis is taking its toll.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 2300 support.
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The market is resuming to the downside after a few days of consolidation. The S&P500 is now in a bear market as it dropped more than 20% from the recent record high while trading in 37-month lows. The drop below the 2300 level can lead to more declines towards the 2200 and 2000 price levels in the medium term. The 2400, 2500 and 2600 price levels should act as resistance. 
  
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2280.5
Today Daily Change -89.75
Today Daily Change % -3.79
Today daily open 2370.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2851.69
Daily SMA50 3133
Daily SMA100 3144.05
Daily SMA200 3050.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2469.5
Previous Daily Low 2287.5
Previous Weekly High 2886.25
Previous Weekly Low 2396
Previous Monthly High 3395.25
Previous Monthly Low 2854.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2357.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2399.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 2282
Daily Pivot Point S2 2193.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 2100
Daily Pivot Point R1 2464
Daily Pivot Point R2 2557.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 2646

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

